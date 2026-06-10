West Indies suffer 6-wicket defeat to Australia in final World Cup warm-up contest

Australia 132 for 4 (Voll 77*, Beth Mooney 34; Joseph 1-6) beat West Indies 131 all out (Dottin 46, Claxton 15; Gardner 2-17) by 6 wickets

The West Indies went down to Australia by six wickets in their second and final warm-up encounter ahead of the start of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Deandra Dottin’s 46 helped push the Caribbean side to 131 all out from their allotment before opener Georgia Voll crunched 77 off just 48 balls to carry her bat and Australia to a convincing win.

The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat but struggled to get going as they lost two wickets in the powerplay.

Qiana Joseph fell to Lucy Hamilton for five before Aaliyah Alleyne was bowled for 10 by Sophie Molineux.

Captain Hayley Matthews (15) was bowled by Georgia Wareham to leave the West Indies 52 for three, but Dottin anchored the innings with a well-fought 46 off 38 balls.

The veteran, however, could not stop the further fall of wickets before she was run out to leave her side 112 for six with just over 3.3 overs remaining.

Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth then cleaned up the tail as the West Indies finished on 131 all out.

Australia started their chase strongly, as Voll and Beth Mooney combined for 48 in the powerplay.

Mooney retired out at the end of the first phase, having hit 34 off 18 balls, before Ellyse Perry was caught out for five to Karishma Ramharack.

Gardner (7) and Wareham (1) also fell cheaply. Still, nothing could stop a rampant Voll, who continued to motor and bring Australia home with 30 balls to spare.

In addition to the defeat, Windies also lost Chinelle Henry to injury. The all-rounder was stretchered off holding her shoulder while fielding on the boundary