Calypso Cricket and Samba Soccer: Poetry in Motion

Both calypso cricket and Samba football (soccer) burst onto the international scene in the 1930s. For football fans it was the breathtaking Brazilian, Leonidas, affectionately known as the “Black Diamond”. Cricket’s equivalent was Panamanian-born George Headley, aka the “Black Bradman”. In the late 50s and 60s, although we had King Pele – cricket’s equivalent would be Sir Gary Sobers – it was the flair, the dashing elegance of Pele’s teammate, Garrincha, the “little bird” that mesmerized the world. In fact, Garrincha’s signature play was his dazzling footwork, often leaving the opposition dizzy with his brilliance before passing to a teammate for the coup de grâce. And, in cricket, of whom does the little bird remind us? Why, the “little master” of course, Rohan Kanhai. In 1964, while watching him at Leeds in the company of CLR James, Sir Learie Constantine remarked, “That one,” nodding at Kanhai, “is different from all of them. Some of his colleagues in the pavilion who have played with him for years have seen strokes that they have never seen before: from him or anybody else”.

Will 2026 see Brazil return to their signature samba style? Manager Carlo Ancelotti has promised a revival of “carnival-style” football. Inspired by his recent experience at the Rio Carnival, Ancelotti wants his team to embody its energy, flair, and uncontrollable spirit. Rio is intoxicating. Ipanema Beach in the early morn pulses with a rhythm you can almost hold in your hands – the kind that slips from sea to soul without asking. In that gentle cadence, a melody stirs – lyrics, familiar, teasing, drifting like a memory learning how to dance…“Tall and tan and young and lovely, the girl from Ipanema goes walking. When she walks, she's like a samba…” In her sway there’s rhythm becoming motion, music becoming body. The samba begins to gather force – feet finding tempo, spirit finding lift. It no longer belongs just to the song or the sea, but to something ethereal and irrepressible: the poetry of movement that will soon erupt, not on sand, but on grass. The experience is immersive, a living harmony of movement and music that captures the essence of the Brazilian style – football that swings, sways, and captivates – vivid, graceful, and irresistibly vibrant, just like Brazil itself.

For two long years, the world has been in motion. Across continents and cultures, more than 200 nations have chased a single dream through the fire of qualification. For a third consecutive time, four-time winner, Italy, failed to make it. Now 48 countries are gathering in the Americas like constellations drawn toward a single sky, each carrying the weight of hope, history, and longing. At the center of it all lies football – no mere sport, but a language of the soul, spoken in rhythm. Here, the ball is never possessed, only persuaded – guided by the feet, brushed by the head, cradled in the flow of the body. It is a dance, intimate and unpredictable, the ball a playful, elusive partner that yields only to those who listen closely. And in this dance, nations reveal themselves. Brazil moves to the music of samba, its jogo bonito unfolding like poetry – each touch an invitation forward, each movement a celebration of beauty.

Brazilians play football the way the great West Indians play cricket – with sublime skill; with passion and panache. Both teams understand that their game is a sport, and like any sport, entertainment is its raison d'être. In fact, to ask Brazilians to play defensively is like asking cricket’s Rohan Kanhai to play for a draw! Cricket fans worldwide often reminisce about those not-a-man-move strokes that came from the bats of the great West Indian players. The delicate half-cut, half-drive seems a lost art these days. Oh dear me, we may have just confused the living daylights out of the T20 generation.

Ancelotti is hoping to restore some version of Brazil’s attacking 4-2-4 formation – a system that encourages the full backs to surge deep into the opposition’s defensive third, and prioritizes width and sustained pressure. In theory, it maximizes Brazil’s historic strengths. In practice, it raises two critical questions. First, many of Brazil’s stars now play in Europe where defensive discipline and risk management are paramount. Can they recalibrate? Intent is one thing; overriding ingrained habits in the heat of play is another.

Second is execution. A true 4-2-4 is not a formation so much as a verse—precarious, expansive, forever on the razor’s edge. It asks its players to write in motion, to compose in instinct, to find harmony where there is only space and time. There is Vinícius Jr., his brilliance is unquestioned, but brilliance alone is not structure. Can he gather the chaos within him, shape it, refine it, and turn explosiveness into verse, impulse into inevitability? Or will his gift remain untamed, mired in distractions? Lately, Neymar too has given into Vini’s showboating antics to the detriment of his own game. Raphinha and Matheus Cunha move with rhythm and urgency, their dynamism a promise yet to be fulfilled. Still, their true influence will rest not in motion alone, but in composure – the unseen craft beneath the flourish: To endure contact without breaking rhythm, to resist the theatre of provocation, to remain true to the collective will rather than drift into the world of emotion. Ancelotti’s decision to recall Casemiro, Danilo, and Alex Sandro is an unmistakable nod to experience.

And then, like a refrain that has echoed across the years, there is Neymar. Once anointed by Pelé as heir to brilliance, he was meant to be both poet and poem – the embodiment of football’s most delicate artistry. But time has a way of revising even the most certain lines. Injuries have interrupted the rhythm, absence has hollowed the stanza, the weight of expectation has lingered like an unresolved chord, and the inability to reconcile brilliance with the theatre that surrounded it – at 25, with a then world-record transfer worth more than US$250 million, the refrain swelled so loudly it threatened to drown the song itself. Now, the clock softens its ticking into something more final. This is no longer a tale of promise, but a closing stanza. The question does not shout, it lingers, soft and inevitable, like the final lines of a fading verse: can he, at last, find the final note?”

Fans worldwide have come to expect calypso cricket from the West Indies as they have samba football from Brazil, and Brazilian fans, like West Indian fans, are hardest to please. It is not enough for their team to win; they must win stylishly. Throughout the 80s we saw real samba football: Spain in 1982, and Mexico in 1986. Brazil did not win either of those two editions, but their dazzling exuberance and mesmerizing footwork are what we remember to this day. Who can forget the likes of Falcao, Doctor Socrates, Junior, Zico, Careca, Josimar. The mere mention of such names still sends chills down the spine of every football fan. Oh that Junior! and those swerving, laser-like free kicks.

In 1982 I was in the Soviet Union. Fellow West Indians and I were watching Brazil’s opening game against the Soviets with a few of our classmates of the fairer sex. Understandably, they were bellyaching about having to watch this “booor-ingg” game. Well, five minutes into the game with the Brazilians on song, one of them exclaimed: “Bozhe moy. Eto ne futbol, eto balet” (My God – that is not football that is ballet!). Then came the 1990s, awash in unprecedented financing and sponsorship, and the game began to change its rhythm. Winning at all costs eclipsed the poetry of play. The philosophy tilted towards caution over creativity, a defensive creed whispering: if we do not concede, we cannot lose. It is a subtle shift, yet it drained the game of its pulse. Football, once alive with spontaneity, was pressed into patterns of rigidity – rehearsed, restrained, and haunted by the fear of failure.

The playmakers, the artists who turn movement into poetry, became targets rather than treasures. They were halted not by brilliance, but by repeated, sometimes ferocious fouls. Coaches, in a curious act of rebranding, dignified this with a term: the “tactical foul.” Tactical? There is no poetry in such language. A foul is a foul is a foul—no matter how cleverly it is named. Just ask Pelé. In 1966, they did not outplay him; they almost crippled him. Here is Pele (from his autobiography, “My life and the Beautiful Game”): “I firmly believed that Sir Stanley Rous, the British President of FIFA and the man who selected the referees, had instructed those referees to go easy on the “virile” game played by the European teams against the South Americans with the result that Zhechev did everything he could to physically cripple me and the referee did nothing”. Against Portugal, “Morais had a field day fouling me and eventually putting me out of the game. He tripped me and when I was stumbling to the ground, he leapt at me, feet first, and cut me down completely. The English referee, George McCabe, allowed Morais to remain on the field when in even the most inexperienced league in the world he would have been thrown out for either one, let alone the double foul”.

And yet, beyond the tactics and the tension, there is something bigger coming. The World Cup returns to the Americas, and with it, the pulse, the color, the irrepressible joy of the game. Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to the Big Dance. From the island paradise of Sir Gary Sobers, here comes the Merrymen: Olé, olé – olé olé. Me Mind on football, Me soul on fire – feelin’ hot, hot, hot!!