Windies spun around in 37-run defeat to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 194 for 6 (Mishara 61*, Shanaka 58; Joseph 3-32) beat West Indies 157 all out (Powell 43, Hetmyer 36; Chameera 3-9) by 37 runs

Despite a threatening partnership from Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer, the West Indies middle-order lost their way against the Sri Lankan spinners in a big chase, suffering a 37-run defeat in the second T20 International at Sabina Park on Saturday. The defeat leaves the three-match series tied at one apiece, ahead of Sunday’s decider.

Needing 195 runs for victory, the Caribbean side lost captain Shai Hope and Brandon King within the first ten deliveries of the chase, which set them back early. Both fell lbw, Hope trapped by Dunith Wellalage (2/28) for 6 before Dushmantha Chameera (3/9) accounted for King, to leave Windies nine for 2 in the second over.

With an 81-run (47 balls) third-wicket partnership between Hetmyer and Powell, however, the hosts climbed back into the contest. Promoted to No. 3, Powell responded with a top-score of 43 (26 balls).

Despite two close calls, Hetmyer’s contribution stood at 36 from 26 balls. He was first given a reprieve after being bowled off a Maheesh Theekshana no-ball and back-tracking his stride after heading towards the pavilion, having been found to have pushed his bat back in time to survive a certain stumping six legal deliveries later.

Shai Hope (Getty Images)

Both were removed in Theekshana’s 10th over—Hetmyer was run out while Powell was caught—leaving the West Indies with a tall ask at 91 for four and needing 104 runs from 60 balls.

The game was effectively wrapped up with another double-strike, this time from Wanindu Hasaranga (3/38), who got rid of Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd in consecutive deliveries in the 13th over with the hosts 108 for six. They were eventually dismissed for 17 in 18.1 overs.

The Sri Lankan innings was built on an explosive century stand between Kamil Mishara and Dasun Shanaka. The two came together with the score 88 for four in the 13th over. They first hit Roston Chase out of the attack, taking 19 runs from the very next over, which was his third and last, before turning on the West Indian seamers.

The pair scored 99 runs between then and the 19th, including another 19 runs from Romario Shepherd’s 18th. Shepherd was Windies’ most expensive bowler on the night, with his three overs costing 41 runs.

The partnership was capped at 103 runs from 42 balls when Dasun Shanaka was caught for 58 (24 balls) at the start of the Shamar Joseph final over.

His was one of two wickets to fall in the over, which went for three runs, with Kamil Mishara left unbeaten on 61 (40 balls).

Their partnership followed a crucial stand between Mishara and Kamindu Mendis. They put on 45 from 35 balls for the fourth wicket after Sri Lanka had slipped from 40 without loss to 43 for three, with Kamindu contributing 24 from 20.

Kusal Mendis had earlier helped to lay a solid platform with a 19-ball 31, leading the charge in the 40-run (28 balls) opening stand alongside Pathum Nissanka (7).