Jamaica Empress drafts Taylor and Henry ahead of 2026 WCPL

The local player squads for the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) have now been confirmed following the completion of the Player Draft. The tournament will expand to four teams in 2026, with the Jamaica Empress joining the competition for the first time.

The draft process was adjusted this year to accommodate the addition of the Jamaica Empress. As part of the process, each franchise was allocated one Heritage player from its home territory:

Barbados Tridents – Hayley Matthews

Jamaica Empress – Chinelle Henry

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Shemaine Campbelle

Trinbago Knight Riders – Karishma Ramharack

Following the allocation of these Heritage players, the three existing franchises were permitted to protect two additional players from their 2025 squads. Once that process was completed, the Jamaica Empress selected two players from the remaining draft pool.

Stafanie Taylor

The players retained or selected during this stage were:

Barbados Tridents – Qiana Joseph, Afy Fletcher

Jamaica Empress—Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Realeanna Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar

Trinbago Knight Riders – Deandra Dottin, Jahzara Claxton

Following the completion of the protected-player phase, the draft continued to finalize the local player component of each squad.

Each franchise will also sign five overseas players, creating 15-player squads for the 2026 season. Under this year’s regulations, all five overseas players will be eligible for selection in the playing XI, providing franchises with greater flexibility in squad composition throughout the tournament. These overseas players will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

​The complete list of local players for 2026 is below: