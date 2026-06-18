Deitz vows West Indies will be at their ‘best’ for Scotland World Cup clash

Shane Deitz has promised his West Indies side will be at their best as they take on Scotland in their second ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Both teams head to Headingley off the back of impressive wins, with the Windies defeating defending champions New Zealand in a thriller.

Scotland earned their first-ever World Cup win by beating Ireland, and Deitz knows their opponents will be aiming for a big impact after a tough six-wicket loss to the West Indies in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

“We had a pretty good win against them last time,” the Windies head coach said. “We bowled first, we restricted them a bit, and then Deandra (Dottin) went in and smacked a few and got us over the line with a good net run-rate.

“But we've played them in ODI cricket since then, and they've got a few new players, but I also think a lot of players are playing in the English game, and they will be a much harder test than they were last time.

“They had a great win, so they'll be flying high and full of confidence. They've got some good players all around, a good mix, they hit different areas.

“So we're going to be at our best to beat them, we definitely can't be complacent, and we won't be.”

The West Indies defeated New Zealand in the final over of the opener to spark emotional scenes as Shemaine Campbelle’s first fifty in 155 T20Is saw them over the line.

New Zealand dropped several chances, and Deitz knows his side will not get off so lightly, even against the team that sits five places below them in the rankings at 11th in the world.

He added: “I've been in women's cricket since 2014, I went to that World Cup, and it was clear those three or four sides were miles ahead of everyone else.

“But now, you go with your best every day, and it’s just a great spectacle for cricket, and it's great entertainment for the crowd and people watching women’s cricket now.

“The girls work hard and have got as much passion and energy for the game as anyone you'll ever see, probably more most of the time, to be honest.

“Scotland can be really tough, and we're going to be at our best. The Bryces are really world-class players. We've got some other world-class players in there too, and we'll be ready for them.”

Scotland are choosing not to be overawed by those world-class players as they come up against several World Cup winners.

Darcey Carter set the tone for her side’s win over Ireland before departing for 14. She then spent the evening watching Thursday’s opponents take down New Zealand.

She said: “They’re a really good side. They’ve got some great players in their team as well, but I think we just have to play the team on the day.

“Personally, I don’t try to look at the names too much because then you just get caught up in that.

“If we can just take the game as it comes and take the players and how they perform as it comes, then I think we will be in good stead for that.

“I definitely did watch their match, and I’m pretty sure some of the other girls did as well. It was a really close game, so it will be interesting how we shape up against them.”

Scotland can take plenty of positives from beating the Windies in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, with their 11-run victory costing the side from the Caribbean a place at the tournament proper.

“Playing at Headingley under the lights, that will be really cool, and getting to play the hosts is a pretty cool thing to do as well,” she added.

“Thursday will be our first run-out at Headingley, and putting in a good performance against West Indies is important, but if we can get used to the conditions, we can hopefully play a good game that will help in the lead-up to the game on Saturday."

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