Back in Maroon: Joshua Da Silva Ready for a Second Chance

Nearly two years after last donning the maroon to represent the Caribbean, Joshua Da Silva is on the verge of a return to the West Indies playing XI following his selection in the 15-man squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Antigua.

Da Silva played 33 consecutive Test matches before losing his place to Tevin Imlach ahead of the tour of Pakistan in January 2025. He subsequently missed series against Australia, India and New Zealand.

However, a strong return to form in regional cricket has put the Trinidadian wicketkeeper-batter back in contention. Across the last two West Indies Championship seasons, Da Silva amassed 996 runs, including a maiden double century this year, strengthening the case for his recall.

Now set for a return behind the stumps, the 28-year-old is understandably delighted to be back among his teammates and is relishing the opportunity to once again represent the people of the Caribbean.

“It’s been really good coming back into the team. I've been accepted and mingling with everyone like I’ve been here for the last couple of years, so it feels like I have not been away for very long”, Da Silva said. “I went back to first class cricket, did what I had to do, scored runs and got another opportunity, so I’m trying to make the most of it.”

Joshua Da Silva (CWI)

The 28-year-old, who recently guided Trinidad &Tobago Red Force to their first regional four-day title in two decades, has several short-term goals, including the possibility of celebrating a significant milestone with close friend Jayden Seales, who is on the brink of claiming his 100th Test wicket.

"I just want to start well. I want to get accustomed to playing at the international level again, find my feet, score runs and, of course, keep well”, Da Silva explained. "My goal is to stay in the team for as long as possible. Last time I had a five-year run, so hopefully I can make it even longer and set a new personal benchmark.”

"Most importantly, it's about enjoying the experience, having fun and playing alongside my teammates again. I've played a lot of cricket with Jayden and he's very close to 100 Test wickets, so it would be great to celebrate that milestone with him as well", he added.

There is considerable excitement surrounding the bowling attack with the return of Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, but Da Silva believes the hosts' batting will ultimately determine the outcome of the series.

"We know their strengths. They have a very good batting line-up, quality spinners, pace bowlers and a well-rounded team. For us, it's going to be a fight. It's going to be a dogfight, depending on what the pitch looks like”, he stated. “But I know the bowling attack we have is one of the best in the world, and the batsmen just need to back that up. We're confident we can take 20 wickets. The key is making sure we score more runs than they do and put enough runs on the board.”

With a successful domestic campaign behind him and a fresh opportunity ahead, Da Silva now stands on the cusp of a new chapter in his international career. As the West Indies prepare for a stern test against Sri Lanka, the Trinidadian will be eager to repay the faith shown in him, cement his place in the side once more and help guide the regional team to success on home soil.

CWI