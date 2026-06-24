T20 World Cup: Windies suffer semi-final setback after 38-run loss to England

England 186 for 7 (Wyatt-Hodge 65, Knight 43; Munisar 2-42) beat West Indies 148 for 5 (Henry 51*, Claxton 21; Dean 2-31) by 38 runs

The West Indies’ hopes of advancing to the semi-final stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup suffered a setback following a 38-run loss to England at Lord’s today.

The Caribbean side were unable to keep up with the required run-rate, only managing 148 for 5 in their chase of 187, despite Chinelle Henry's half-century.

It was all action in the powerplay, after the West Indies had won the toss and elected to field. Amy Jones (8) struck two quick boundaries but was dismissed in the first over by Henry.

Wyatt-Hodge took Henry’s next over for 17 as the seamer struggled to adjust to the Lord’s slope in the West Indies’ first-ever game at the Home of Cricket.

Hayley Matthews (Getty Images)

Sophia Dunkley (14) was trapped LBW sweeping Ashmini Munisar (2/42), but the runs continued to flow as the hosts ended the first six overs 57 for two.

Wyatt-Hodge and Alice Capsey knocked it around comfortably, the opener reaching a 32-ball half-century in the 12th over as England passed three figures.

Capsey departed later that over, caught at long-on off Karishma Ramharack (1/23) for 28 with the partnership worth 66.

Knight swept her first legal delivery for four, but was dropped by Hayley Matthews on 14 as England attempted to turn up the temperature on a record-breaking day of heat.

The pair survived a few scares as they pushed hard between the wickets, but their luck dried up in the 16th over as Wyatt-Hodge was run out for 65.

Freya Kemp (4) departed cheaply, but Knight hit a quickfire 43 before being run out by wicket-keeper Shemaine Campbelle in the penultimate over.

Boundaries from Charlie Dean (9 not out) and Sophie Ecclestone (4 not out) saw their side to 186 for seven, the highest WT20I score recorded at Lord’s.

The West Indies’ chase started slowly, the first boundary coming off Matthews in the fourth over.

But the skipper was gone three balls later, caught behind off Linsey Smith (1/35) for 14 after an England review.

Campbelle hit Lauren Bell for the game’s first six, and Deandra Dottin struck three consecutive boundaries off Dean after surviving a caught-behind chance off Smith.

But England’s stand-in captain had the last laugh, the opener holing out to long-on for 19.

Campbelle (20) enjoyed some success off Danielle Gibson but was bowled by Ecclestone (1/22), and Dean (2/31) disturbed Jannillea Glasgow’s stumps as the Windies fell to 69 for four.

Smith dropped a tough chance off Jahzara Claxton in the deep, and Jones put down a more regulation opportunity the following ball.

Claxton and Henry batted with determination but struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking as England closed in on victory.

Ecclestone, off her own bowling, and Gibson fumbled further chances in the field, before Claxton (21) was deceived by a slower ball from Bell, the ICC’s Player of the Month for May.

Henry reached a 29-ball half-century in the final over as Smith put down a caught and bowled opportunity, but the Windies fell 38 runs short.

The world’s sixth-ranked side now must beat Ireland in their final game to guarantee Group B qualification, while number two-ranked England are already assured of a place in the final four.