T20 World Cup: West Indies through to semis despite 6-wicket loss to Ireland

Ireland 129 for 4 (Prendergast 63, Hunter 28; Munisar 2-28) beat West Indies 128 for 7 (Henry 27*, Matthews 22; Murray 2-13) by 6 wickets

The West Indies have advanced to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup despite a sublime Orla Prendergast’s half-century that helped Ireland claim their first-ever win in the competition.

Ireland chased down 129 to win by six wickets, but England’s 9-wicket win over New Zealand in the late game meant West Indies secured a top-two finish.

The Windies did at least keep the chase going long enough to ensure that they stayed ahead of Sri Lanka in the table, ending the semi-final hopes of Chamari Athapaththu’s side.

Ireland put the West Indies in and the returning Qiana Joseph got off to a quick start with two boundaries in the first over but she paid the price for that approach when she top-edged a sweep straight to the fielder off Aimee Maguire (2/22).

Arlene Kelly then removed Shemaine Campbelle for four and the West Indies were struggling to time the ball as boundaries proved hard to come by.

The fifty came up in the eighth over, but Hayley Matthews followed immediately after, failing to keep her sweep down as she picked out Rebecca Stokell off the bowling of Cara Murray, the Windies skipper dismissed for 22.

Deandra Dottin had been moved down to five in the order, and joined Stafanie Taylor, who had not batted against England because of respiratory difficulties.

She looked better here and made a start, but then picked out Orla Prendergast in the deep off a Maguire full toss, going for 16 with the Windies 72 for four.

Jane Maguire then removed the other key West Indian batter, Dottin chipping a full toss straight to the fielder as she departed for 21.

Murray then did for Jahzara Claxton (4) but Chinelle Henry continued the form she showed with her unbeaten half-century against England.

Even though she was struggling to run quickly, the fast bowler kept the scoreboard ticking over and a 13-run final over took the Windies to 128 for seven, with Henry top-scoring on 27.

In reply, Ireland got an early reprieve when Amy Hunter was put down and she instantly took advantage of that life when she hit Hayley Matthews for a four and a six off successive deliveries.

With Ireland off to a flyer, the Windies needed a breakthrough and they got it when Matthews held onto a sharp chance to remove Gaby Lewis for nine off the bowling of Ashmini Munisar.

That brought Orla Prendergast to the crease, and she quickly made her presence felt with a couple of early boundaries. She piled on the pressure with a six and then a four off Qiana Joseph to take Ireland to 61 for one after just nine overs, keeping the required rate manageable.

Prendergast brought up the fifty partnership with a cut off Aaliyah Alleyne, just 42 deliveries needed between her and Hunter.

The game was getting away from the West Indies but the introduction of Afy Fletcher made the difference as she lured Hunter into one shot too many and Stafanie Taylor held onto a tricky chance at point to remove the opener for 28.

Prendergast responded to losing her partner by hitting another four off Munisar to bring up her half-century from just 36 deliveries.

After surviving a caught behind appeal, reversed on review, Prendergast hit Fletcher for six to take Ireland closer to history.

Matthews brought herself back on in search of a breakthrough and she got the crucial wicket, Prendergast hitting into the wind and only able to find Deandra Dottin on the boundary. She departed for 63, with Ireland needing 21 from 28 to get over the line.

Rebecca Stokell hit a confidence-boosting four off Munisar but the spinner responded by getting Leah Paul (4) to keep the game in the balance.

But Stokell was happy to play the finisher’s role scoring an unbeaten 16 before Louise Little’s boundary completed a magical day for Ireland.