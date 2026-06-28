Jangoo: ‘We have a Test match to win’

Jangoo scores 233 alongside Chase’s 194

Stumps, Day 3: Sri Lanka 308 & 15 for 1 (Rajitha 4*, Madushka 2*, Seales 1-5) trail West Indies 626 for 9 dec. (Jangoo 233, Chase 194, Rathnayaka 5-124) by 303 runs

The West Indies are in control of the first Test against Sri Lanka after getting to stumps on Day 3, 303 runs ahead.

The Caribbean side began the day still 37 runs adrift of the visitors’ first innings’ 308 and batted all but the final 20 minutes of the evening session to build a first innings lead of 318.

Thanks to a sublime double century from Amir Jangoo (233) and a career-best 194 from skipper Roston Chase, the hosts racked up 626 before declaring with 9 wickets down.

Jangoo and Chase shared in the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test history (401) to put the West Indies in the driver’s seat.

The pair took advantage of the continued absence of pacer Lahiru Kumara, who went off injured on Day 3 to bat 100.2 overs for what is also the second-highest partnership for West Indies behind Garfield Sobers and Conrad Hunte.

“I think it was an amazing day,” said West Indies’ Jangoo, who was emotional after bringing up his double.

Amir Jangoo (AFP/Getty Images)



“Still words can't describe how I feel right now,” he continued.

This Antigua Test is just Jangoo’s second and he might not have featured had Shai Hope not been injured. Having helped position the West Indies for a victory, Jangoo has his sights set on just that.

“I'm glad I could have contributed to putting the guys in a really good position along with the captain, and having said that, we have a Test match to win.”

“I think the surface is really good, so I think we still have to bowl really well tomorrow to get these wickets,” he concluded.

Jayden Seales prised the wicket of Pathum Nissanka to leave Sri Lanka 15 for 1 at close of play.