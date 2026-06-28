West Indies steamroll Sri Lanka as Roach hits 300 Test wickets

The Barbadian becomes the 5th West Indian to reach the 300-mark

Result, Day 4: West Indies 626 for 9 dec. (Jangoo 233, Chase 194, Rathnayaka 5-124) beat Sri Lanka 308 & 101 (Chandimal 43, Dinusha 12*; Roach 4-51) by an innings and 217 runs

When Kemar Roach was left out of West Indies’ squad for their home Tests against Australia last summer, one would have been pardoned for thinking his international career had come to an end.

While head coach Daren Sammy insisted at the time that the door was not closed on the 37-year-old, his comments could have been interpreted as diplomatic.

West Indies’ fast-bowling transition was in full swing, and the new breed was just that—fast. Not to mention talented with youth on their side. And despite being swept by Australia, these characteristics were evident.

So where did that leave Roach? Regardless of how Sammy turned his phrase with a mic in his hand, the answer to that question was out in the cold. That was until injury left the Windies bowling attack depleted ahead of the tour to New Zealand last November, which swung the door open once again for Roach.

At that time, Roach was on 284 wickets. Fast-forward seven months to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, where the Barbadian was running in to Asitha Fernando on Day 4 with the West Indies two wickets away from victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Roach opted to go full. When rewarded with the shattering sound of Fernando’s stumps, he looked to the heavens. And in a moment he’ll never forget, he was flocked by the seam bowling pack he had returned to lead before sharing a hug with countryman and captain Roston Chase.

Roach presented with '300 Test Wickets' t-shirt to mark milestone (AFP/Getty Images)

His spell of 4 for 51 helped the West Indies to an innings and 217-run win, handing them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

"First and foremost, it has been a long journey," Roach shared. "Thanks to my family, and I know my mom is watching. She's proud."

The boy from Checker Hall, St. Lucy, now has Lancelot Gibbs, who is fourth all-time on the list of West Indian Test wicket-takers with 309, in his sights. Although he might not get close to the likes of Malcolm Marshall (3rd–376), Curtly Ambrose (2nd–405), or Courtney Walsh (1st–519), he is undoubtedly a modern great.

Like the true master Roach is, he was quick to turn the spotlight on the team. "Well done to the team and Roston Chase [on his] first win as captain and first win for Daren Sammy as coach," he said.

He concluded with, "I wouldn't be here if not for these guys."

A dominant Day 3 batting performance had set up the West Indies for the win. They amassed 626 for nine declared, on the back of Amir Jangoo’s 233 and Chase’s 194. It was their first 600-plus score since 2012.

Sri Lanka lost one wicket overnight to begin Day 4 on 15 for 1, needing an additional 303 runs to make Windies bat again.

They were, however, quickly restricted to 15 for two when Roach trapped Nishan Madushka lbw with the fourth delivery of the day’s play. The visitors were on the ropes at 19 for three after Jayden Seales had Kasun Rajitha (4) caught at slip three balls later.

There was no respite for Sri Lanka, who suffered another double-strike when Shamar Joseph removed Kamindu Mendis (9) and Dhananjaya de Silva (0) in consecutive overs before Alzarri Joseph rocked back the off stump of Kusal Mendis (8) with the score 81 for six.

The lone resistance came from Dinesh Chandimal before he too fell to Roach for 43 just after Lunch. The West Indies wrapped up the win with Seales knocking over Lahiru Kumara (9) as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 101 in 31.2 overs.