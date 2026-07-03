CWI seeks Chinese collaboration on high-performance project

Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently met with Her Excellency Jiang Wei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Antigua and Barbuda, to explore opportunities for collaboration in support of the organisation's long-term infrastructure and high-performance ambitions.

Central to the discussions was CWI's plan to develop a world-class High-Performance Center at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), which will serve as the organisation's administrative headquarters and premier high-performance training centre, providing a modern, integrated environment for player development, coaching, sports science, education and cricket operations.

Among the areas discussed were opportunities for Chinese enterprises’ participation in the design and construction of the facility, including the engagement of Chinese contractors and equipment suppliers, the procurement of construction materials, and the potential use of the campus by Chinese cricket stakeholders to support the continued growth and development of the sport in China.

CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring said the discussions represented an important step in advancing one of the organisation's most transformative initiatives.

"The development of our High-Performance Center and other facets of the Cricket West Indies Campus represents one of the most significant strategic investments in the future of West Indies cricket. We are committed to creating a world-class environment where our players, coaches and administrators can excel while positioning the West Indies as a hemispheric centre for cricket excellence.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring & Her Excellency Jiang Wei

"Our discussions with Her Excellency Ambassador Jiang Wei demonstrate the value of international partnerships in helping us realise this vision. We look forward to exploring opportunities that can benefit both West Indies cricket and the continued global growth of the game,” Dehring said.

Her Excellency Jiang Wei welcomed the opportunity for dialogue and expressed that the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium built with Chinese assistance has played a positive role in advancing the development of sports in Antigua and Barbuda and enriching the lives of locals.

“We are pleased to see that Chinese enterprises and Chinese equipment have opportunities to participate in the construction of the CCG high-performance center, and we look forward to expanding cooperation with the CWI," said the Ambassador.

The proposed High-Performance Campus is a flagship initiative under CWI's 2024–2027 Strategic Plan, “The Long Run”, supporting the organisation's commitment to developing a fully integrated, world-class high-performance system while modernising the infrastructure needed to sustain long-term cricket excellence throughout the Caribbean.

The CWI delegation included Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring, Chief Operating Officer Lynford Inverary, and General Manager of Coolidge Cricket Ground, Nelecia Yeates.

As planning for the campus continues, CWI will continue engaging governments, development partners and private-sector stakeholders to help deliver a facility that strengthens the future of West Indies cricket while creating new opportunities for international cooperation and the expansion of cricket worldwide.