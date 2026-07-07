19-year-old Vitel Lawes earns senior call-up for New Zealand ODIs

Wrist spinner Vitel Lawes has earned a maiden senior call-up after being included in the West Indies' 15-member squad for the opening three games of the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, to be played in Guyana and Barbados.

The 19-year-old Jamaican has been training with the Senior team since the camp prior to the start of the home series.

Earlier this year, he was named in the ICC Under-19 World Cup’s Team of the Tournament, where he impressed by claiming 10 wickets and bowling the highest number of dot balls during the competition.

West Indies ODI Squad against New Zealand

Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales

“The inclusion of Vitel Lawes is strategic as we continue our long-term vision of exposing players who can complement the team in conditions that best suit their skill sets,” said Head Coach Daren Sammy.

Vitel Lawes

The named squad is for the three matches to be played in Guyana, and Nikita Miller has been added to the team management unit for the South American leg of the series to provide specialist support to Lawes during his first senior international assignment.

Shimron Hetmyer, in the meantime, was granted pre-approved clearance through a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to fulfill his Major League Cricket commitments.

The squad otherwise retains the core group of players who featured in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka in Jamaica.

Sammy says the series remains crucial for the team’s long-term preparations for the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2027.

“Every series we play from here on, leading up to the 50-over World Cup, we view them as must-win scenarios. The matches against New Zealand provide the best opportunity for us to continue our improvement as an ODI unit while winning more matches for the people of the Caribbean,” he continued.

The team assembles in Guyana on July 8, following the completion of the test series against Sri Lanka in Antigua.

All-rounder Shamar Springer withdrew from selection following the passing of his mother, with Keemo Paul named as his replacement.