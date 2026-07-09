Noor Ahmad returns to the Kings for CPL 2026

The St. Lucia Kings today announced their overseas player roster ahead of the 2026 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, bringing together a world-class blend of spin bowling, power-hitting, and all-round versatility from across the international game.

The five overseas signings confirmed for the upcoming campaign are:

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA)

Noor Ahmad (Getty Images)

The Kings have strengthened both the spin and pace bowling stocks while retaining the explosive top-order presence that has become the franchise's calling card in recent seasons.

Noor Ahmad, one of the most sought-after white-ball spinners in world cricket, returns to bolster the Kings' bowling attack through the middle overs. The young Afghan wrist-spinner has built a reputation across T20 leagues worldwide for his ability to strike at crucial moments and control the game with guile beyond his years.

Tim Seifert continues his association with the franchise, having established himself as one of the most destructive wicketkeeper-batters in the CPL. The New Zealand international's versatility across the batting order and his form in franchise leagues around the globe make him a cornerstone of the Kings' top order once again.

Maheesh Theekshana joins the Kings, bringing his sharp variations and consistency in the powerplay and death overs. The Sri Lankan off-spinner has been a fixture in franchise cricket internationally, valued for his control and ability to trouble batters of all styles.

Charith Asalanka adds further batting depth and captaincy experience to the group. The elegant left-hander gives the Kings a proven finisher capable of anchoring an innings or accelerating in the closing stages.

Shadley van Schalkwyk rounds out the overseas quintet, bringing pace and bounce to the Kings' bowling unit. The USA quick has impressed in franchise cricket circles with his ability to generate awkward angles and contribute with the new ball and at the death.