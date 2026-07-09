Realeanna replaces Henry for Women's ODI Tour to Ireland

Realeanna Grimmond has replaced the injured Chinelle Henry in the West Indies squad for their upcoming Women’s One-Day International tour of Ireland, which gets underway on Friday. The change is the lone one to the group that featured in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The tour, for which all three fixtures will be played at Bready Cricket Club, marks the team's third assignment of the new ICC Women's Championship cycle, offering another opportunity to bank points and build momentum on the road to World Cup qualification.

Women’s Squad for the tour of Ireland:

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Gaby Lewis and Hayley Matthews

Looking ahead to the series, Head Coach Shane Deitz, stated:

“Ireland would be a tough opponent in their conditions, and we need to adapt fast and make sure we play some good cricket,” said Deitz.

“These are valuable points for the qualification for the next ODI World Cup and this series and the next few series over the next six to eight months are really important for us to get some wins on the board and make sure we're in contention for that next ODI World Cup.”

Fresh from an ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign that saw the West Indies reach the semi-finals, Captain Hayley Matthews is now focused on the challenge ahead.

"We've had a little bit of time to reflect on the World Cup and take the lessons from it,” Matthews began. “

Our focus is firmly on what's ahead. Everyone is excited to get back out there, and this ODI series against Ireland is a great opportunity to build on our successes in the World Cup.”

Match Schedule:

1st ODI – July 10, 5:45 AM AST / 4:45 AM JA, Bready Cricket Club, Bready

2nd ODI – July 12, 5:45 AM AST / 4:45 AM JA, Bready Cricket Club, Bready

3rd ODI – July 15, 5:45 AM AST / 4:45 AM JA, Bready Cricket Club, Bready