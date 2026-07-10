de Kock, Green return to Barbados Tridents

The Barbados Tridents today announced their overseas player roster ahead of the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, adding a formidable blend of top-order power, world-class spin, and seam-bowling variety as the franchise returns to its historic identity under the "One Barbados" partnership.

The five overseas signings confirmed for the upcoming campaign are:

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Chris Green (Australia)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

George Linde (South Africa)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

With Kensington Oval, "The Mecca" of West Indies cricket, set to host this year's CPL final, the Tridents' recruitment for 2026 signals intent to build a squad capable of matching aggressive batting with world-class control across all three bowling disciplines.

Quinton de Kock headlines the signings, with him returning to the Tridents. The prolific South African wicketkeeper-batter has long been one of white-ball cricket's most destructive openers, and his ability to dominate the powerplay makes him a natural fit for Kensington Oval's fast outfield and true bounce.

Chris Green is also back with the Tridents, bringing his experience as one of CPL cricket's most reliable off-spinners, valued for his control through the middle overs and his sharp work in the field. His addition strengthens the Tridents' spin department considerably.

Mujeeb ur Rahman joins as one of the most difficult bowlers in world cricket to get away, renowned for his mystery variations and economy at every stage of an innings. The Afghan all-rounder also adds handy lower-order hitting to the squad's depth. He was part of the Barbados squad, which reached the 2022 CPL final.

George Linde rounds out the spin-bowling all-rounder cohort, offering left-arm variety alongside genuine batting ability lower down the order. The South African's all-round skill set gives the Tridents' management further flexibility in squad selection.

Daniel Sams is also back with the Tridents and completes the overseas group, bringing left-arm pace and power-hitting versatility from the death overs with ball in hand to finishing touches with the bat. The Australian's ability to contribute in both disciplines makes him a valuable middle-overs and finishing option.

Combined with a core West Indian contingent led by Gudakesh Motie, Brandon King, and Sherfane Rutherford, the Tridents' overseas quintet gives the franchise a balanced group across batting, spin, and pace as they look to reclaim past glories under their restored Tridents banner.