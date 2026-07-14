Champions Barbados perfect to start Rising Stars U19 Championship

Defending champions Barbados have made a commanding start to the 2026 Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 50-Over Championship, emerging as the early pacesetters after two rounds of competition.

Back-to-back victories over the Windward Islands and Leeward Islands have propelled Barbados to the top of the standings on 14.2 points, with their impressive performances earning not only the maximum four points for each victory but also valuable bonus points.

Close behind are Trinidad and Tobago on 11.6 points, having also maintained a perfect record through wins over Guyana and the Windward Islands.

The Leeward Islands occupy third position, followed by Jamaica, with both teams claiming one victory from their opening two fixtures. The Windward Islands and Guyana complete the standings in fifth and sixth respectively, with both teams still searching for their first win of the tournament.

Barbados' impressive start has been inspired by captain and opening batsman Gadson Bowens, whose outstanding form with the bat has made him the competition's standout performer thus far. Following his first-round knock of 62, Bowens produced a breath-taking 209 from just 122 deliveries in the second-round clash against the Leeward Islands, powering his side to a formidable 439 for 8.

Second in run aggregate with 137 is Leeward Islands’ Tanez Francis, who recorded half-centuries in both rounds including 82 from 98 balls against Jamaica. The wicketkeeper and opening batsman was a member of the West Indies squad that took part in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia earlier this year.

Left-arm fast bowler Daniel Holder of Trinidad and Tobago, along with medium-pace all-rounders Jahidi Hinds of Barbados and Matthew Miller of the Leeward Islands have emerged as the leading wicket-takers, each claiming six wickets after two rounds. Holder currently tops the bowling averages among the trio, with an impressive average of 12.3.

The two all-rounders also got amongst the runs, with Hinds recording an unbeaten 53 in the second round, and Miller, who also represented the West Indies at the Under-19 World Cup, delivering a captain’s knock of 72 in the Leeward Islands’ first-round victory over Jamaica.

The championship's points system continues to reward positive and attacking cricket. In addition to the four points awarded for a victory, teams can accumulate bonus points for posting totals above 240, dismissing the opposition, and taking wickets through pace bowlers and wrist spinners, factors that have already begun to shape the early standings.

With three rounds still to play, the race for the 2026 Rising Stars Under-19 title remains wide open as teams look to build momentum and strengthen their position in the battle for championship honours.

Start time for the remaining rounds of the tournament will be 10:00 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time with matches being streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel and live scoring, match reports and daily updates available on www.windiescricket.com.

POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 2

1. Barbados – 14.2

2. Trinidad and Tobago – 11.6

3. Leeward Islands – 8.2

4. Jamaica – 6.4

5. Windwards – 2.4

6. Guyana – 1.8

ROUND 3 – WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

Barbados vs Guyana – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica – Liberta Sports Club

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – Bethesda Playing Field

ROUND 4 – SATURDAY, JULY 18

Leeward Islands vs Guyana – Liberta Sports Club

Trinidad and Tobago vs Barbados – Piggots

Windward Islands vs Jamaica – Bethesda Playing Field

ROUND 5 – MONDAY, JULY 20

Windward Islands vs Guyana – Piggots

Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands – Liberta Sports Club

Jamaica vs Barbados – Bethesda Playing Field

FINAL & PLACEMENT ROUND – WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

1 vs 2 – Liberta Sports Club

3 vs 4 – Bethesda Playing Field

5 vs 6 – Piggots