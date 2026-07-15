Taylor’s 105 helps Windies sweep Ireland, puts qualifying campaign back on track

Taylor becomes the fifth woman to score 10,000 runs in International cricket

West Indies 257 all out (Taylor 105, Alleyne 33; Prendergast 2-37) beat Ireland 193 all out (Lewis 50, Paul 32; Fletcher 3-33) by 64 runs

A brilliantly calculated century from the legendary Stafanie Taylor helped the West Indies defeat Ireland by 64 runs in the third Women’s One-Day International at the Bready Cricket Ground on Wednesday and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

The three victories on Irish soil have handed Windies six (6) ICC Championship points, bringing their current tally to eight (8) in the 2025-2029 cycle. The series win is also the Caribbean side's first in the new cycle, having lost to Sri Lanka (2-1) and Australia (3-0) at home.

Taylor (105 from 113 balls) first needed to bat through the innings to give the West Indies a chance to win. She shared in half-century partnerships with Jahzara Claxton (30) and Aaliyah Alleyne (33) to lift the visitors from 82 for five to 257 all out.

The defense wasn’t always comfortable for the visitors despite the earlier wicket of Sarah Forbes, who was trapped LBW by Jannillea Glasgow for 2. Ireland kept up with the pace of the chase courtesy of a 71-run (81 balls) second-wicket partnership between Gaby Lewis (50) and Amy Hunter (30).

The wrist-spin of Afy Fletcher (3-33), however, did the trick for the West Indies, dealing the hosts a double blow in her first over to account for both Lewis and Hunter, pegging Ireland back at 86 for three in the 18th.

Stafanie Taylor

The home team suffered another setback when Orla Prendergast was given out caught behind playing Hayley Matthews down the leg side, but replays showed the ball clearly missing the bat. With no DRS available, Prendergast had to walk.

Rebecca Stokell and Leah Paul (32) then attempted a rebuild, putting on 34 runs (42 balls) for the fifth wicket before the former was run out for 14 at 129 for five.

Needing to match that tally in another 136 balls, Ireland lost their remaining five wickets for 64 runs to be dismissed for 193 in 43.1 overs, thanks in part to Karishma Ramharack, who cleaned up the tail with figures of 3 for 33.

Taylor had earlier opted against playing as a shield for Windies' lower order, and while that ploy might divide opinion, it proved successful on the day. From one end, the former skipper quietly demanded that Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, and Ramharack stick around for the cause. Taylor took singles on numerous occasions, irrespective of what point in the over they were offered.

Although Fletcher failed to trouble the score and Munisar (7) and Ramharack (5*) contributed a combined 12 runs, they did enough to help Windies eke 51 from the last 10 overs, getting to what was eventually a winning total.

Taylor took strike to begin the final over on 90. She smashed consecutive fours off the first two deliveries, then came back for a double from the third to complete back-to-back centuries, notching her 10th in the format.

The 35-year-old ran well alongside Ramharack to complete a trio of twos before the former was dismissed attempting a fourth from the final ball of the innings.

Taylor was summoned to the crease in the third over after Hayley Matthews was caught behind off Orla Prendergast for six. She scored freely at the start of her innings despite a struggling stint from her first partner, Realeanna Grimmond, who was eventually dismissed for a snail’s pace 14 (42 balls).

The West Indies lost Shemaine Campbelle and Jannillea Glasgow via the run-out route in consecutive deliveries to be restricted to 48 for four in the 13th. Taylor then replicated the 34-run partnership she built alongside Grimmond with a menacing-looking Dottin before the latter was stumped for 21 (26 balls).

With five wickets down in the 19th over, the Caribbean side looked in danger of being bowled out well inside their allotment. Their response to the Irish pressure, however, was a 73-run (78 balls) sixth-wicket stand between Taylor and Jahzara Claxton.

When Claxton, who hadn’t featured with bat or ball in the series before this game, fell to Aimee Maguire for 30 (43 balls), Taylor found another partner in Aaliyah Alleyne. The pair put on 50 runs (49 balls) for the seventh wicket before the latter was bowled by Georgina Dempsey for 33 (30 balls) at 205 for seven.