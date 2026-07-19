The Boy in the Hospital Bed and the Greatest Cricketer Who Ever Lived

Sir Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers passed away on Friday, July 17, 2026. With his passing, cricket lost not merely its greatest all-rounder, but perhaps the finest cricketer ever to grace the game. When I read the heartbreaking news on Caribbean Cricket's message board, my mind travelled instantly to another day that has remained etched in my memory for almost sixty years – February 28, 1967.

It is not an easy day for me to forget. I was eight years old, lying in a hospital bed after the doctors had quietly told my mother there was little more they could do. At that very moment, two of my childhood heroes, Rohan Kanhai and Gary Sobers, were preparing to do battle at Bourda.

Looking through the hospital window, I watched the sun rise over Georgetown. I suppose it is true that the sun rises every morning regardless of our troubles. Only the day before, Dr. Williams had gently advised my mother that she could take me home. There was nothing more the hospital could do. Yet, for an eight-year-old cricket fanatic, thoughts of the Grim Reaper would simply have to wait. My imagination was already at Bourda. I could hear the boisterous crowd, picture the vendors weaving through the stands, almost smell the liquid refreshments and hear the endless street chatter that accompanied every test match. For a fleeting moment I indulged in a little self-pity. Georgetown was alive with the sights and sounds of lovely cricket, and I was confined to a hospital bed.

My eldest brother, Bourney, worked at the hospital. Although he was no cricket enthusiast, he knew his baby brother lived for the game. Throughout the day he faithfully brought me the latest scores and updates. It seemed wonderfully ironic that, while doctors feared for my life, my greatest concern was whether Sobers and Kanhai were making runs. They were. Both men scored magnificent centuries.

That was my first enduring memory of Sir Garfield Sobers.

A year later, with a new lease on life, I finally saw Sir Gary in person. It was the Fifth Test of the 1968 series. Following his now famous sporting declaration in Trinidad, England arrived in Guyana leading the series 1-0. A popular joke immediately began circulating around Georgetown. At the airport, Customs supposedly asked Sir Gary whether he had anything to declare. "Who, me? Declare? You've got to be kidding!" Whether true or not, the story spread like wildfire. Some ten years later, it would also be at the airport that I would meet the Great Man himself. But I am getting ahead of my story.

Sir Gary won the toss and elected to bat. What followed remains one of the greatest exhibitions of batsmanship Bourda has ever witnessed. Sobers and Kanhai unleashed what we Guyanese affectionately call "hangover" licks on England's fast bowlers, John Snow and Jeff Jones. In a breathtaking display of calypso cricket, they added more than 250 runs together, each compiling a majestic 150. The boundary boards were repeatedly painted red as two of cricket's greatest artists transformed batting into pure theatre. The story doing the rounds was that Sir Gary and Rohan had remained at the Pegasus Hotel until five o'clock that very morning. When the water cart appeared during the day's play, separate liquid refreshments were allegedly reserved for the pair. At least, that was the word on the street.

Then came another unforgettable moment. In the second innings, with nine wickets down, Sobers stood at the non-striker's end on 95. A century in each innings at Bourda seemed destined. But before that could happen, Lance Gibbs – one of cricket's most celebrated rabbits – had to survive one ball from John Snow. It had happened only once before at Bourda. In 1930, George Headley's twin hundreds had secured West Indies' first-ever Test victory.

Everyone held their breath. Although I was not at the ground, those who were never tired of telling the story. As Snow got into his delivery stride, Sir Gary, wearing that familiar broad smile, started walking towards the pavilion. He knew. The very next moment, the stumps were shattered.

Some ten years later, fate smiled on me in the most unexpected way. I was employed at the Ministry of Finance when Guyana hosted the Commonwealth Finance Ministers' Conference. One evening, my colleague Sheik Amir and I were assigned to Timehri Airport. Earlier that year I had succeeded Sheik as captain of the Ministry's cricket team. Sheik was then President of the East Coast Cricket Association and often claimed to be personally acquainted with Sir Gary. None of us believed him.

As luck, or fate, would have it, Sir Gary arrived that evening on the same flight as several conference delegates. Although he was not attending the conference, he was visiting Guyana in his capacity as Cricket Ambassador. To my astonishment, Sheik greeted him like an old friend and offered him a ride into Georgetown. Suddenly I found myself sitting in the front passenger seat, with Sir Garfield Sobers sitting directly behind me. Never, even in my wildest dreams, could I have imagined such a moment. More than fifty years later, I still struggle to describe the exhilaration of that journey. It was not merely that I was sharing a car with the greatest cricketer who ever lived. Heroes of that generation occupied a different place in our imagination. They were larger than life: sporting demigods whose achievements seemed almost mythical.

Only ten years earlier I had been that little boy in the hospital bed, uncertain whether I would even have a future. Now, by God's grace, I was eighteen years old and chatting casually with Sir Garfield Sobers. As children we all dream of meeting our heroes. In our imaginations we ask every question we have debated endlessly with our friends. Then we return to school convinced we are the luckiest boy alive. Surely adulthood would be different. Surely I would remain calm, composed, and sophisticated. Not a chance. As my freshmen would say today, "You are so not right!"

Sir Gary was in wonderful spirits, pun fully intended, and I was like a child in a candy store. I asked questions without end. Unable to play leg-spin to save my life, I asked what advice he would give. "Playing spin is like dancing," he replied. "You have to stay on your toes." Simple. Elegant. Pure genius. The drive from Timehri took almost an hour in those days, and every minute became a treasured memory. Naturally, I had to ask about those famous "hangover" licks at Bourda in 1968. Sir Gary neither confirmed nor denied the story. He simply smiled. Even today I can still picture the mischievous twinkle in his eyes. He did admit, however, that he and Rohan had often reminisced over that remarkable test match while sharing a drink together. Some mysteries, perhaps, are best left as part of cricket folklore.

I met Sir Gary only once more. It was August 30, 2003, in New York during the Lawrence Samuel Memorial Match. On that occasion I had the extraordinary privilege of interviewing cricket royalty itself – Sir Everton Weekes seated on my left and Sir Garfield Sobers on my right. Later that evening I was honoured to serve as Master of Ceremonies at the dinner reception held in their honour at Chateau Royale.

Sir Gary was magnificent. He had the audience roaring with laughter as he recounted stories from cricket's golden age. One remains especially vivid. Bhagwat Chandrasekhar was demolishing the West Indies batting in India. With nine wickets already down, Charlie Griffith walked to the crease and immediately approached his captain who was at the non-striker’s end. "Skipper," he asked, "how should I play Chandrasekhar?" Sir Gary replied without missing a beat. "Hunte couldn't play him. Kanhai couldn't play him. Butcher couldn't play him. And you are going to play him?" The room erupted. People were literally wiping tears of laughter from their eyes.

That was Sir Gary. Greatness without pretension. Brilliance accompanied by warmth. A giant who somehow made everyone around him feel completely at ease.

Last year I visited Kensington Oval for the very first time. As I stepped onto that hallowed ground, memories flooded over me. I thought of the little boy staring through a hospital window in Georgetown in 1967. I thought of the teenager whose greatest sporting dream unexpectedly came true. I thought of the interviewer privileged enough to sit beside two legends whose names are forever etched into cricket's history. Sir Gary probably never realised the role he played in my life's journey. To him, I was simply another admirer fortunate enough to cross his path. To me, he became part of some of my happiest memories.

Statistics will forever proclaim him the greatest all-rounder the game has ever known. Historians will continue debating whether anyone has ever played cricket quite so magnificently. Yet statistics and records tell only part of the story. True greatness is measured not only in runs, wickets and catches, but also in the memories created, the dreams inspired, and the lives quietly touched along the way. Thank you, Sir Gary, for the unforgettable innings, the laughter, the kindness, and the memories that have accompanied me throughout my life.

The great scoreboard may now have recorded your final innings, but as long as cricket is played, and as long as old cricket lovers gather to reminisce, your name will forever be spoken with reverence.