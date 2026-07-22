Perfect Barbados face Jamaica in Rising Stars U19 50-Over Championship

Defending champions Barbados completed a flawless round-robin campaign in the 2026 Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 50-Over Championship, winning all five preliminary matches to book their place in Wednesday's championship final against Jamaica.

The Barbadians finished comfortably atop the standings on 35.6 points, continuing the dominance they displayed from the opening round and positioning themselves as favourites to successfully defend the title they captured in 2025.

While Barbados' place in the first-place playoff was secured with a round to spare, the battle for the second finals berth went down to the final day of round-robin action.

Jamaica ultimately claimed second place on 20.2 points, despite falling to Barbados in their final preliminary fixture. The result was enough to edge both Trinidad and Tobago and the Leeward Islands, who each finished on 19.2 points, and earn a chance to challenge the defending champions for the title.

Trinidad and Tobago kept their hopes alive until the very end, producing an impressive four-wicket victory over the Leeward Islands after successfully chasing 270. However, despite securing the win, they fell just short of overtaking Jamaica in the standings.

That outcome sets up an intriguing rematch between Trinidad and Tobago and the Leeward Islands in the third-place playoff, while Guyana and the Windward Islands, both of whom recorded their first victories of the competition during the fourth and fifth rounds, will contest the fifth-place match.

Throughout the preliminary stage, Barbados combined consistent team performances with outstanding individual displays. The defending champions finished with two players among the tournament's top five run-scorers and two among the top five wicket-takers, underlining the balance and depth that has fuelled their unbeaten run.

Captain and opening batsman Gadson Bowens amassed 299 runs at an average of 59.8 to finish as the leading run-scorer. His campaign was highlighted by a spectacular double century in Round 2 that became one of the defining innings of the championship.

Leeward Islands opener Tanez Francis finished second with 259 runs, while Barbados’ number three Jordan Graham continued his excellent form to secure third place with 240 runs. Jamaica's Tyson Gordon Jr. (214) and the Windward Islands' Theo Edwards (213) completed the top five run-getters after an impressive preliminary campaign.

With the ball, Barbados again featured prominently. Leg spinner Justin Parris emerged as the competition's leading wicket-taker after collecting 12 wickets at an outstanding average of 7.5, while his leg spin counterpart Rajeev Parsooram claimed 11 wickets, including best figures of 5 for 35.

Leeward Islands medium-pace all-rounder Matthew Miller also finished with 12 wickets, but at an average of 15.5, while Trinidad and Tobago's left-arm fast-bowler Daniel Holder and Jamaica's right-arm pacer Perico Henry rounded out the leading wicket-takers with 11 and 10 wickets respectively.

The tournament's bonus points system proved decisive throughout the round-robin phase, rewarding teams for posting scores above 240, dismissing opponents, and taking wickets through pace bowlers and wrist spinners. Those bonus points helped shape a fiercely competitive table, with just one point separating second from fourth at the conclusion of the preliminary stage.

Attention now turns to Wednesday's placement matches, where final standings and championship honours will be decided. Barbados will look to cap an unbeaten campaign with consecutive Rising Stars Under-19 titles, while Jamaica will be eager to upset the favourites.

Points standings after preliminary rounds:

Barbados – 35.6

Jamaica – 20.2

Trinidad and Tobago – 19.2

Leeward Islands – 19.2

Guyana – 11.8

Windward Islands – 10.6

Placement Matches: Wednesday, July 22nd

Championship Final: Barbados vs Jamaica @ Liberta Sports Club

Third-Place Playoff: Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands @ Bethesda Playing Field

Fifth-Place Playoff: Guyana vs Windward Islands @ Piggots