Bishop included in Windies squad for Pakistan Tests

McKenzie replaces injured Campbell, Alzarri unavailable

Left-arm orthodox spinner Joshua Bishop has been named in the West Indies’ 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played in Trinidad and Tobago from July 25 to August 6.

Bishop claimed 91 wickets for the Barbados Pride and the West Indies Academy across the past three West Indies Championship seasons, the highest tally by any bowler during that period.

The 26-year-old has so far claimed 116 First-Class wickets at 23.90 apiece while scoring 1046 runs with an average of 30.76. Cricket West Indies has described the Barbadian’s inclusion as “rewarding strong domestic performances.”

West Indies Test Squad vs Pakistan

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, and Jayden Seales

Joshua Bishop

Jamaican Kirk McKenzie returns to the squad, earning his first Test recall since 2024 after fellow opener and countryman John Campbell was ruled out with a left hamstring strain sustained during the recently concluded One-Day International series against New Zealand.

McKenzie performed well over the course of this season's West Indies Championship, scoring 323 runs in six innings at an average of 64.60.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

The opening match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy will be the first Men's Test ever staged at the venue, making it the 13th ground in the region to host Test cricket. The second encounter will take place at the historic Queen's Park Oval from August 2-6.

Series Schedule:

First Test (July 25-29) @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad

Second Test (August 2-6) @ Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad