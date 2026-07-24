Sammy confirms Alzarri passed on Pakistan Tests

Sammy: “Mr. Joseph has declined selection.”

West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy hints Cricket West Indies has been presented with a dilemma after contracted fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph declined selection to be part of the squad that will contest a two-match Test series against Pakistan beginning in Tarouba on Saturday.

In a press release confirming the team, CWI stated that Joseph “was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.” However, Sammy has since declared that “Mr. Joseph has declined selection.”

Joseph made his debut in 2016 and is the fastest West Indian to claim 100 One-Day International wickets, getting to the milestone in 60 games. The 29-year-old has long established himself as a key member of the Caribbean side’s pace unit across all three formats.

The Antiguan has progressed from his title as a successor in a bowling attack spearheaded by Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, and Jason Holder to the man the current Windies pacers look to as a leader. With 130 wickets in 42 Test matches, Sammy describes Joseph’s absence as a “big loss.”

Alzarri Joseph (AFP/Getty Images)

“That's the reality of the situation,” Sammy stated. “He was selected. I mean, he's now coming from injury. And for reasons since, he has declined the selection.”

Joseph was recently sidelined by a back issue for 10 months, during which he missed the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Since his return from the rare injury layoff last month, he’s featured in the ODI series against both New Zealand and Sri Lanka as well as the two Tests against the Asian side.

“That is a decision that is way over my head,” Sammy continued. “I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solution that is—where contracted players get to decline selection.”

Joseph is one of 15 men who penned International Retainers with CWI last October for the 2025/26 season.