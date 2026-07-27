CWI mourns the death of Charles Wilkin

Statement from the President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow on the Passing of Charles Wilkin, CMG, KC

It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of Charles Lucien Arthur Wilkin, CMG, KC, a distinguished Kittitian, lawyer, sportsman and thoughtful servant of Caribbean civilization.

On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I extend deepest condolences to his family, friends and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Charles Wilkin understood that in the Caribbean, cricket is a part of our history, our identity and our understanding of ourselves. He also understood that institutions, like the game itself, must constantly be examined, strengthened and renewed if they are to serve future generations.

Charles Wilkin

It was in this spirit that he led the work which produced the Wilkin Report, laying the foundation for the subsequent Wehby Report, to which he was also a key contributor alongside the late Jamaican Senator Don Wehby. Their work represented a serious reflection on the future of West Indies cricket and the responsibility of those entrusted with its stewardship.

Mr. Wilkin’s contribution was rooted in a lifelong relationship with the game. He represented St. Kitts in cricket, played for Cambridge University, the combined Leeward and Windward Islands team, and later played a leading role in the successful hosting of ICC Cricket World Cup matches in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2007.

His contribution reminds us that the strength of West Indies cricket depends not only on those who play the game, but also on those who dedicate their wisdom, experience and courage to ensuring that the game endures.

His contribution to West Indies cricket and the wider Caribbean will not be forgotten.

May he rest in peace.