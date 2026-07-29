Barbadian members of Windies Test team leave T&T for Sir Garfield’s burial

Just hours after their 90-run victory over Pakistan on what would have been The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers’ 90th birthday, the Barbadian members of the West Indies Senior Men’s Test team will return home, with the assistance of the Government of Barbados, to attend the cricketing icon’s State Funeral.

Captain Roston Chase, vice-captain Jomel Warrican, white-ball captain Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Joshua Bishop and assistant coach Floyd Reifer will join a Cricket West Indies (CWI) delegation comprising President Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chris Dehring; along with CWI Directors Mr. Enoch Lewis, President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board; Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, President of the Guyana Cricket Board; and Mr. Clement Marcellin, President of the Windward Islands Cricket Board.

“The opportunity for our Barbadian representatives to be present at the state funeral of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers is a deeply meaningful one for West Indies cricket. On a day when the cricketing world celebrated his extraordinary life, the team honoured his enduring legacy with a performance that reflected the courage, resilience, and skill that defined his remarkable career and inspired generations,” said CWI President, Dr. Shallow.

“We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley and her Government for making this possible, and reaffirm our commitment to preserving the memory of a true icon whose name will forever be synonymous with the greatness of West Indies cricket.”