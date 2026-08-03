ICC confirms venues for 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup

The host cities and the brand for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 were revealed today at a spectacular launch event in Johannesburg as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia prepare to host the tournament in October and November.

The pinnacle white-ball tournament returns to Africa after 24 years when the world’s top 14 teams converge for what promises to be the most exciting tournament of its kind for fans around the globe who will either be travelling for the event or following the matches on broadcast and digital channels.

A spirit of unity, diversity and community is integral to the tournament’s positioning, as the three host nations prepare to stage a global celebration of cricket inspired by the African philosophy of Ubuntu – "I am, because we are". Rooted in the belief that our shared humanity is defined by compassion, kindness and our connection to one another, Ubuntu embodies the inclusive spirit that will welcome the world to Africa. This unique expression of togetherness will make the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 a tournament unlike any that has come before.

As revealed at the colourful launch event at the Inanda Polo Club that was attended by top cricket officials, current cricketers and legends of the game, sitting at the heart of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 brand is the circular African bowl. Across Southern Africa, these distinct, circular and culturally symbolic woven bowls and baskets have played a role in daily life and tradition, historically used to present harvests, gifts and offerings. They represent inclusivity, community and hospitality, welcoming the world into the circle to celebrate cricket through the lens of Southern African identity and passion. In 2027, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup aims to “Make the Circle Bigger” by inviting the world to experience the absolute best cricket in Africa has to offer.

The brand reflects the tournament’s 12 host venues that were revealed today: Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George’s Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl), and Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London) in South Africa; Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo), and the newly constructed Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls) in Zimbabwe; and Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek) in Namibia.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah (ICC)

Mr. Jay Shah, ICC Chairman said: "This marks an exciting milestone on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. The unveiling of the host cities and the tournament brand signals the start of a journey that will unite fans around the world and build anticipation for one of our sport’s biggest global events.

“The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique."

Mr. Sanjog Gupta, ICC CEO said: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup represents the legacy and spectacle of Limited Overs Cricket. It also marks the return of the pinnacle event to Africa after more than two decades and will celebrate a continent defined by extraordinary people, vibrant cultures, breathtaking experiences and deep love for Sport.

The vibrant brand unveiled today reflects the energy, ambition and spirit of the event while every host city offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and diversity that make Africa truly memorable. Combined with the meaning delivered by the growth of the game and inspiration for new generations of fans, the event will assume regional and global significance.

Together with our hosts, we look forward to welcoming the world to Africa for a spectacular journey that celebrates the compelling moments of our sport and the region’s passion and cultural heritage.”

Mr. Trevor Manuel, Local Organising Committee Board Chairman said: "Today is far more than the unveiling of a tournament brand and host cities; it is the moment Africa begins its invitation to the world. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will showcase the very best of our three nations and demonstrate what can be achieved when countries unite behind a common purpose.

“We are determined to deliver a tournament that will be remembered not only for exceptional cricket, but for the warmth of our people, the richness of our cultures and the lasting legacy it leaves for communities and for the growth of the game across the continent.”

Mr. Qondisa Ngwenya, CEO of the LOC said: “The unveiling of this exciting brand identity marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that belongs to all of Africa. “Make the Circle Bigger” is a powerful expression of our ambition to inspire new generations, bring more people into the game and create an event that is inclusive, vibrant and unmistakably African.

"Our host cities will each offer a distinctive experience while together presenting a seamless celebration of world-class cricket. Working alongside the ICC, our host governments, host venues and commercial partners, we are committed to delivering an exceptional tournament that will set new benchmarks for fan experience, operational excellence and the enduring legacy of cricket across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia."

The event united cricketers from the three co-host nations in a celebration of the “Three Nations, One Heartbeat” theme. South Africa was represented by cricket icons Graeme Smith, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada, alongside Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Namibia's Rudolf Jansen van Vuuren.

As one of the most culturally diverse regions ever to host the Men’s Cricket World Cup, the "Make the circle bigger" brand reflects the host nations' rich tapestry of cultures, 29 officially recognised languages and the vast mosaic of identities that unite the region.

The visual anchor of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 is derived from a single geometric form inspired by the African wire bowl. It features colours such as Zimbabwe Chilli, the African Root, Fynbos pop, Namib Dune, Harare Dawn and Two Oceans.

While the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup returns to the region for the first time since 2003, South Africa has remained a regular host of major ICC events. These include the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (2007), the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cups (2020 and 2024), the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (both in 2023).

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 will feature 57 matches in a new format that creates greater context, competitiveness and consequence with a three-stage format that will deliver more competitive cricket and enhance the fan experience.

A Super Series will see the three teams ranked from 12 to 14 play a round-robin format, with the winning team moving on to the next stage. A 30-match round will feature 12 teams with sides divided into two groups of six playing a round-robin format with the top three teams from each group along with the next best-placed team from both groups advancing to the Super 7 stage.

The Super Seven will consist of 21 round-robin matches with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals. The side that tops the Super Seven will play the fourth-placed side and the second-placed team will take on the third-placed side.