CPL introduces Hall of Fame, two inductees to be added each year

Not long until the first inductees are revealed

From Chris Gayle’s 47* dragging Jamaica Tallawahs to the very first CPL title in 2013, to Trinbago Knight Riders blazing to 267/2 – still the highest total in tournament history – CPL has spent thirteen years producing moments that define Caribbean cricket. Now those moments, and the people behind them, get a permanent home.

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has announced the launch of the CPL Hall of Fame, a new annual honour created to recognise the players and individuals who have defined the tournament’s success since its inception in 2013.

The Hall of Fame will induct two honourees each year, one player and one person who has made a monumental impact on the event off the field. The awards will celebrate performances, leadership, and contributions on and off the field that have helped establish CPL as one of the most popular T20 franchise competitions in world cricket.

Since Gayle powered the Tallawahs past Guyana Amazon Warriors in that first final at Queen's Park Oval, CPL has delivered a run of records and moments that have shaped the modern T20 game: Dwayne Bravo has taken wickets and won titles throughout the tournament's history; Tim Seifert and Andre Russell shared the tournament's fastest century, both reaching three figures off just 53 balls; Shakib Al Hasan produced the best bowling figures the competition has ever seen, a remarkable 6/6; and Trinbago Knight Riders went unbeaten through the 2020 season on their way to becoming the first three-time – and then five-time – champions.

Since launching in 2013, the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League has grown into a cornerstone of Caribbean sport, showcasing homegrown and international talent across the region’s franchises while drawing fans from across the world. The introduction of the Hall of Fame gives the tournament a permanent way to recognise the players and people who have shaped that legacy.

“CPL has given us thirteen years of moments people still talk about – Gayle in 2013, Pollard’s record-breaking eighteenth title, Dwayne Bravo’s wickets and wins, and nights nobody who was there will forget. The Hall of Fame is how we make sure those moments, and the people who created them, are never lost. As we head into our second decade, it’s time to give this tournament’s history a permanent home,” said Pete Russell, CEO, CPL.

The inaugural Hall of Fame gala dinner will take place in Barbados on Tuesday 15 September 2026, bringing together the Caribbean cricket family and legends of West Indies cricket to celebrate the tournament’s biggest successes. Proceeds from the evening will support The Sir Clive Lloyd Healthcare Foundation, which is working to raise awareness of prostate cancer – the leading cause of cancer death among men in the Caribbean – and to improve access to testing and early detection across the region, including through its Great Catch initiative.

The CPL Hall of Fame will now run as an annual celebration, with future inductees announced ahead of each gala. The event will continue to grow as a highlight of the CPL calendar, honouring the tournament’s past while supporting causes that matter to the Caribbean community.