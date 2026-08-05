Green ‘honoured’ to lead Barbados Tridents

Australian all-rounder Chris Green has been appointed captain of the Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season. The 32-year-old replaces Rovman Powell, who returns to his home franchise, the Jamaica Kingsmen, after three seasons in Barbados.

Green has previously skippered the Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League and the Birmingham Bears in England’s Vitality Blast. He also has leadership experience in the CPL, standing in to lead the Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2018 before being given the role full-time in 2020.

“It is a real honour to captain the Barbados Tridents,” Green said. “Having been part of the squad last year, I understand what this team means to Barbados and its supporters.”

The team has been emphasising its local roots and influence this off-season, the year of the country’s 60th Independence, which has led to a return to its original Tridents tag after rebranding as the Royals five years ago.

Chris Green (CPL T20/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley stated that the move "reflects our confidence, our pride and our ambition as a nation.” Green, in the meantime, understands as much.

“We have assembled a talented group capable of playing fearless and exciting cricket. My role is to create an environment where every player can express themselves, compete for one another and continue growing as a team. We are determined to give Barbados a side it can be proud of,” Green said.

After finishing bottom of the six-team table last season, head coach Trevor Penney is expecting a better showing under the spinner’s leadership this year.

“Having worked closely with Chris last season, I’ve seen first-hand the clarity, composure and tactical understanding he brings to a group. He has a remarkable ability to bring people together, create belief and get the best out of those around him.

“With the support of experienced leaders like Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Quinton de Kock and the rest of our senior players, we’re confident Chris is the right captain to lead this talented squad. Together, we’ll look to play a fearless brand of cricket and compete strongly for another CPL title,” Penney said.