CPL to provide fans at all eight venues with free health tests

The league is aiming for the practice to become a permanent one

​The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will partner with regional health authorities and non-governmental organisations to provide free health testing for fans at all eight of its host venues this season, as part of the tournament's ongoing support for the fight against non-communicable diseases. The programme will see CPL use its reach to signpost fans toward appropriate health services, with organisers planning for the initiative to become a permanent fixture of the tournament calendar.

The initiative will run across Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, with health professionals stationed at CPL venues throughout the tournament.

Services will include vital signs screening covering blood pressure, blood glucose testing, Body Mass Index (BMI) assessment, urinalysis, and PSA testing.

Trinbago Knight Riders fans (CPL)

Non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and certain cancers, remain a significant public health concern across the Caribbean. By bringing testing directly into stadiums, CPL and its health partners aim to reach fans who might not otherwise access screening, using the reach of the region's premier T20 league to support early detection and awareness.

Pete Russell, CEO, said: “Non-communicable diseases have touched almost every one of us in some way, whether as patients ourselves or through a loved one. Being a good corporate citizen means using the platform we’ve built for something bigger than the game itself. Early detection is key to combating non-communicable diseases – this programme puts that principle into practice. CPL reaches fans across eight territories every season, and we believe that reach carries a responsibility to give back. Bringing health screening into our stadiums is a simple, practical way to put that responsibility into action.”

As Republic Bank CPL continues to grow and expand its footprint across the region, the league remains focused on using its platform to support health and wellness initiatives that benefit fans and host communities alike.