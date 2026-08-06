Kingsmen partner with Gayle’s Rich Rum

The Jamaica Kingsmen have partnered with Triple Gold Rums Limited and its recently launched premium spirits brand, Rich Rum, founded by cricket icon Chris Gayle, for the 2026 and 2027 seasons of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The two-year agreement will see Rich Rum serve as the exclusive rum partner for the Kingsmen’s home matches at Sabina Park, starting with the franchise’s four home games from August 11 to 18.

Gayle, who captained the Jamaica Tallawahs to two titles in five seasons, said the partnership with the Kingsmen was an opportunity to support Jamaican cricket and help restore the country’s place among the leading franchises in the region.

“I am very proud to support Jamaican cricket at Sabina Park through our partnership with the Jamaica Kingsmen,” Gayle said. “Sabina Park has a rich history and holds many fond memories for me. I can’t wait to return to and enjoy our great-tasting, single-estate, triple-distilled, 100% Jamaican Rich Rum while cheering on the Jamaica Kingsmen in their quest for a CPL championship.”

Chris Gayle & Rich Rum expressions

All three expressions of Rich Rum are produced using authentic Jamaican ingredients. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange hailed the former West Indies captain for the products’ authenticity.

“He (Gayle) could easily have attached his name to someone else’s product. Instead, he has chosen to build a Jamaican brand. That matters,” she said.

“Fans attending Kingsmen home matches can look forward to enjoying Rich Rum Overproof, Rich Rum Premium, and Rich Rum Dark throughout Sabina Park,” the Kingsmen said in a statement.

Ian MacDonald, International Beverage Consultant and incoming Chief Executive Officer of Triple Gold Rums Limited, said the partnership creates a strong platform to connect the brand with cricket supporters while building a lasting presence within Jamaican sports and entertainment.

“This partnership marks an important step in Rich Rum’s growth and gives us the opportunity to build a meaningful, long-term connection with cricket fans. Over the next two years, supporters can look forward to enjoying the full Rich Rum portfolio while experiencing a brand that is proudly Jamaican.”

The Kingsmen will host four games when the CPL returns to Sabina Park for the first time since 2019, facing the Barbados Tridents, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Trinbago Knight Riders, and the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 11, 13, 15, and 18, respectively.