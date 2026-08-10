Matthews, Greaves shortlisted for ICC Player of the Month awards

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has been shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for July, with all-rounder Justin Greaves also making the final three for the Men’s honour.

Matthews’ remarkable all-round form continued during Windies’ 3-0 One-Day International series victory over Ireland in July, taking charge with both bat and ball.

The Barbadian produced a career-best 159 in a winning chase in the opening encounter at the Bready Cricket Ground, after claiming 3 for 52 to help restrict the hosts.

Hayley Matthews (Cricket Ireland)

The 28-year-old followed that up with another century (100 off 94) and two more wickets in the second contest. Matthews failed to make an impact with the bat in the final game, but grabbed figures of 2 for 37 in another winning cause, helping the visitors sweep the series.

Matthews has been nominated alongside England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama.

Meanwhile, Greaves’ all-round brilliance helped the West Indies to home Test victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

His outstanding 180 helped save the second Test in Antigua, after Sri Lanka declared on 549 for 9. The drawn result handed Windies a series victory after they won the first encounter.

Justin Greaves (AFP/Getty Images)

Against Pakistan in Trinidad later the same month, Greaves stepped up once again. He took 5 for 27 and 2 for 12 in the first and second Tests, respectively, to help his side draw the series.

July ended with Greaves scoring 215 runs at an impressive average of 71.66 in two Test matches and taking eight wickets at a miserly average of 10.25.

He has been nominated alongside England captain Harry Brook and Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan.