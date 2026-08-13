Caribbean territories to contest Qualifier for spot at LA28 Olympics

From there, they will compete in the 2027 Olympics Qualifier

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have confirmed the qualification process for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Six teams will participate in both the Men’s and Women’s T20 competitions at the Games, with five places in each event being decided through a combination of ICC events and the T20I rankings.

Australia, Great Britain (via England), India and South Africa, for example, were confirmed as the first qualifiers to represent the continents of Oceania, Europe, Asia and Africa, respectively, after finishing the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as the highest-placed eligible teams.

Meanwhile, the four highest-placed eligible teams on the ICC Men's T20I Team rankings from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania on December 31 will advance to the men's event.

West Indies Women (ICC/Getty Images)

The fifth automatic spot for both competitions is reserved for hosts, the USA, if they appear in the top 15 of the relevant ICC Team T20I rankings at any time during the qualification period from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2026.

Meanwhile, the ICC has introduced an Olympics Qualifier to decide the sixth and final spots for both the Men's and Women’s competitions.

The West Indies Women, who finished the T20 World Cup as the fifth highest-placed team, are ineligible. They, along with the Men, as they are not recognised as an IOC National Olympic Committee (NOC) member.

Therefore, if the Windies teams are among the eight highest-ranked teams who have not secured qualification by this year’s 31 December cut-off date, the ICC will host a Caribbean Qualifier to determine which NOC will represent the region at the ICC Olympics Qualifier for a chance to advance to the main event.