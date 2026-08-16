MVP Ramnath leads unbeaten T&T to Women’s Under-19 title

Trinidad & Tobago were crowned champions of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship after defeating defending champions Barbados by six wickets in the final at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday.

Batting first, Barbados posted 104 for 5 from their allotted overs, led by an unbeaten 30 from Zaniyah Bruce and 27 from Eboni Brathwaite.

Right-arm medium pacer Sameera Naidoo was the pick of the Trinidad & Tobago bowlers, claiming 3 for 18, while Amrita Ramtahal and Brianna Harricharan took one wicket apiece.

Chasing 105 for victory, Trinidad & Tobago needed just over five runs per over to dethrone the defending champions. Despite losing inspirational captain Samara Ramnath for one in the third over, with the score on 8 for 1, the twin-island republic quickly regained control, reaching 65 for 1 inside the 13th over.

Two quick wickets from Bruce briefly put Trinidad & Tobago under pressure at 79 for 3, but they remained composed and completed the chase at 105 for 4 with an over to spare.

Samara Ramnath

Ramtahal top-scored with 29, while Seraiah Kawalsingh added 27. The pair shared in a crucial 57-run second-wicket partnership that laid the foundation for the successful chase.

The victory completed an unbeaten championship campaign for Trinidad & Tobago, who recorded six consecutive wins.

Captain Samara Ramnath was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament as well as the tournament’s most outstanding bowler after claiming 16 wickets, while teammate Harricharan took 13.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, capped a sparkling tournament with a team-leading 217 runs, including a tournament-best 135-run aggregate performance for Barbados.

Jannah Mohammed of champions Trinidad & Tobago was the tournament’s most outstanding wicketkeeper while Aaliyah Weekes of Leeward Islands was adjudged the tournament’s most outstanding fielder.

Meanwhile Jamaica captured third place following a five wicket win over Leeward Islands at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in the precursor to the tournament’s finale.

After reducing the Leeward Islands to 69 for 8 from their quota of overs, the Jamaicans eased to victory at 70 for 5 with 21 balls to spare.

And Guyana proved too strong for the Windward Islands to finish fifth after their convincing 64-run win over the Windward Islands at Liberta Sports Club.

The Guyanese posted 100 for 7 from their allotted overs with 23 apiece for Jada Fraser and Briana Samaroo.

That proved to be enough as Sowanna Booker 3 for 1 in two overs and Shenesa Thomas 3 for 9 from three overs helped to dismiss the Windwards for 36.

As part of preparation for the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup twenty (20) players will be selected to stay on in Antigua for the camp which runs from August 16 – 30 at the CWI Headquarters, Coolidge Cricket Ground.

CWI