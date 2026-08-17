DJ Bravo, Ian Bishop confirmed as inaugural inductees into CPL Hall of Fame

Bravo inducted as a player, Bishop in non-player category

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) today confirmed Dwayne Bravo and Ian Bishop as the two inaugural inductees into the newly established CPL Hall of Fame. Bravo joins as the first player inducted, with Bishop recognised in the non-player category for his contribution to the tournament's success since its launch in 2013.

The launch of the CPL Hall of Fame marks a historic moment for Caribbean cricket: an honour created to celebrate the players and individuals who have shaped the tournament since its unforgettable beginnings in 2013. Bravo and Bishop will make history as the inaugural inductees, taking centre stage at a landmark Hall of Fame Gala Dinner at The Hilton Hotel in Barbados on Tuesday 15 September 2026.

The evening will bring together the biggest names in West Indies cricket to celebrate a tournament that has become a source of enormous regional pride, making it one of the unmissable nights on the Caribbean cricket calendar. Proceeds from the evening will go to The Sir Clive Lloyd Healthcare Foundation, supporting its work to raise awareness and improve testing for prostate cancer across the Caribbean.

Dwayne Bravo (Getty Images)

Dwayne Bravo is one of the icons who built T20 cricket and helped cement CPL as one of the greatest tournaments in the world. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players the format has ever seen, the Trinidadian all-rounder won more than 15 T20 titles across the globe over an 18-year career, including two ICC Men's T20 World Cups with West Indies in 2012 and 2016, multiple Indian Premier League titles with Chennai Super Kings, and further silverware in the Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League. He was the first bowler in the history of the format to reach 500 T20 wickets. In the CPL, he is the tournament's third-highest wicket-taker of all time with 129 wickets, and its most decorated player, winning five CPL titles as a player, with Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020, and with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2021, before adding a sixth as head coach, guiding Trinbago Knight Riders to the title in 2025.

​"It's a real honour to be the first player inducted into the CPL Hall of Fame. This tournament has been a huge part of my career, and I will always treasure every title I've won here. I've played cricket all over the world, but there's nothing like playing at home. CPL is a true celebration of Caribbean culture and the game I love," Bravo said.

Ian Bishop (ICC/Getty Images)

​Ian Bishop has long been the voice of Caribbean cricket, delivering some of the most electric commentary the sport has ever heard. When Carlos Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes to win the 2016 ICC World T20 for West Indies, it was Bishop's now-iconic call, "Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!", that turned a stunning finish into one of cricket's most unforgettable moments. Yet that is just one of countless times his words have brought the game to life. His passion for the game, and for CPL, has been vital in making the tournament the success it is today, as he tells the stories that make CPL special to fans across the world.

​​"Cricket has given me so much, and commentary has allowed me to give something back to a game and a region I love deeply. To be inducted into this inaugural CPL Hall of Fame class, and to be recognised for the stories I've had the privilege of telling, is an honour I'll carry with me always. This tournament has always represented something bigger than the sport itself; it's a stage for Caribbean talent, culture and pride, and I'm grateful to have had a courtside seat to its history," Bishop said.