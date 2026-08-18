22 Rising Stars in camp for 2027 Women’s U19 World Cup

The training camp runs from August 17 to 29

Twenty-two of the Caribbean’s promising young female cricketers have been given an immediate opportunity to build on their performances in the recently concluded Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) steps up preparations for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2027.

The players have transitioned directly from the successful regional tournament into a two-week High-Performance Camp in Antigua, which began on August 17 and runs until August 29.

Under-19 Women Training Camp Participants

Eboni Brathwaite, Davehjah Brown, Zaniyah Bruce, CQuinya Dasent, Jessica Davis, Kaela George, Brianna Harricharan, Sabriel Headley, Allia Henry, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Jadaeya Holder, Shriya Jairam, Danielle Manns, Jannah Mohammed, Brianna Plummer, Sian Ramnarine, Samara Ramnath, Zara Skerritt, Amrita Ramtahal, Jaeda Tyrell, Leanga Warner, Aaliyah Weekes

T&T were recently crowned CWI Women’s U19 Champions

CWI High-Performance Manager Dwain Gill said the immediate transition from regional competition into a high-performance environment was intentional and important to the players’ development.

“The Rising Stars Championship gave us a valuable opportunity to see these players compete, respond to pressure and demonstrate their potential in a regional environment. We did not want that assessment process to end with the tournament. Bringing the selected players directly into camp allows us to build on what we have seen, work more closely with them and begin addressing the areas that will be critical to their progression. This is an important first step in building a group that can be competitive at the 2027 World Cup, while also developing players who can contribute to West Indies women’s cricket beyond the Under-19 level.”

On the field, the players will work with several members of CWI’s High-Performance coaching staff, led by Senior Women’s Assistant Coach Ryan Austin, alongside Shane Dowrich, who has been part of the West Indies Women’s recent assignments, including the ICC T20 World Cup in England and Wales, and West Indies Academy Head Coach Ramesh Subasinghe.