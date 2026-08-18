Matthews, Greaves win ICC honours for July

Barbadian duo cop Player of the Month awards

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and all-rounder Justin Greaves have been named the ICC Women’s and Men’s Players of the Month for July.

Matthews says she is delighted to beat England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama to win the award for the fifth time.

“I am thrilled to win the ICC Player of the Month award once again. It is just as special as the previous ones, and I hope it inspires me to keep raising my standards, contributing to the West Indies, and winning more such awards in the future," she said.

Matthews scored back-to-back centuries in Windies’ three-match One Day international series against Ireland last month, averaging 132.5 with the bat, complemented by seven wickets at 17.57 apiece and an economy of 4.1 runs per over.

Hayley Matthews (Cricket Ireland)

“It is an exciting time for women’s cricket, with more attention and interest than ever before. I am proud to contribute to its growth through my performances,” Matthews added.

Meanwhile, Justin Greaves bested England captain Harry Brook and Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan for the Men’s award.

Greaves averaged 49 with the bat in six innings, with a top score of 180, during West Indies' home summer that consisted of a series win against Sri Lanka and a draw against Pakistan.

His bowling was highlighted by his match-winning performance of 5 for 27 in the first Test against Pakistan, which included a historic five consecutive wicket maidens, the first in the statistics era.

“I have had a memorable month playing at home, and to have contributed with both bat and ball against Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been particularly special for me," Greaves said.

"Having impactful performances in Test cricket is always something I will cherish, especially when they come in front of our home fans," he added.

Justin Greaves (AFP/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old was also grateful for the shared results.

“I am pleased to have played my part in some important performances for the team, and I hope I can continue to make meaningful contributions. I thank my team-mates and team staff for their support and look forward to building on this momentum in the coming months.”