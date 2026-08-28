Ayub’s 102 lifts Kingsmen over Patriots

Kingsmen 182 for 7 (Ayub 102, Paul 25; Hasaranga 2-18) beat Patriots 171 for 6 (Fletcher 55, Shanaka 35*; Blades 2-50) by 11 runs

Saim Ayub’s outstanding all-round performance helped earn the Jamaica Kingsmen a tense 11-run win over the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Warner Park on Thursday, their third of the Caribbean Premier League campaign.

Ayub struck a brilliant 102 (58 balls) to power the Kingsmen to 182 for 7 before claiming crucial figures of 1 for 20 to help restrict the Patriots in their chase.

Naseem Shah’s early double strike left the Kingsmen wobbling at 12 for 2 in the third over. Despite Wanindu Hasaranga’s middle-over exploits, Ayub wrestled control of the innings before accelerating in the last seven overs.

Saim Ayub (CPL T20)

The Kingsmen smashed 91 runs off the final 42 balls, thanks in large part to the Pakistani in addition to cameos from captain Rovman Powell (21 from 17) and Keemo Paul (25 from 13).

In response, the Patriots lost three wickets for 42 inside the powerplay, two of which fell to Jediah Blades. The hosts fought their way back into the contest courtesy of Andre Fletcher’s 55 and lower-order contributions from Dasun Shanaka (35*) and Jason Holder’s 34.

The final over had Jamaica fans nervously watching as Shanaka launched three sixes in four balls, leaving the Patriots needing 13 from the last two deliveries. Odean Smith, however, held his nerve to close out the victory.

The defeat leaves the Patriots rooted to the bottom of the table, while the Kingsmen remain in fourth place.