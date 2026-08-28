Lanning, Kapp headline overseas players for WCPL

South Africa’s Tazmin Brits is also set to feature

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning and South African all-rounder ​Marizanne Kapp are among 19 overseas signings confirmed for the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League to be played in Barbados from September 5 to 17.

Jamaica Empress

Lanning, who led Australia to four T20 World Cup titles, joins expansion team the Jamaica Empress for what will be her debut WCPL season after injury prevented her from featuring for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2024 edition.

The Jamaican franchise has also secured the services of Ireland wicketkeeper Amy Hunter, South African left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, White Ferns seamer Rosemary Mair and Pakistani all-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah.

Meg Lanning (BCCI)

Trinbago Knight Riders

Meanwhile, Kapp, who signed for the Royals' iteration of the Barbados franchise in 2023 but did not feature, is set to make her debut for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders have also signed Australian batter ​Laura Harris and countrywoman ​Madeline Penna. TKR have retained Indian seamer Shikha Pandey while bringing in countrywoman and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Another first-timer, Tazmin Brits, will make her WCPL introduction alongside three international teammates, being one of four South African signings for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The others are seamer Shabnim Ismail and all-rounders ​Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon. The squad also features Australian all-rounder Erin Burns.

​Barbados Tridents

Meanwhile, defending champions Barbados Tridents are the only team not to exhaust the five-player overseas cap, announcing only four signings so far. The three-time winners have contracted two Kiwi batters, recent international retiree Suzie Bates and ​Maddy Green, as well as Indian internationals, seamer ​Pooja Vastrakar and batter ​Kiran Navgire.