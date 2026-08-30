Kingsmen get back-to-back wins, condemn TKR to fourth loss

The Jamaica Kingsmen recorded their fourth victory of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a 7-run win over the Trinbago Knight Riders via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, as rain halted play just shy of 15 overs into the Kingsmen’s chase.

It was an unfortunate end to a match that was set up for a thrilling conclusion at the Queen’s Park Oval. Vitel Lawes might have bowled the over of the tournament with a three-wicket maiden that proved crucial in helping his team stay on the right side of the DLS margin.

Defending champions TKR lost three in a row before Friday’s win over the Tridents. Openers Colin Munro and Sunil Narine carried their form forward 24 hours. The two have so far combined for 197 runs across two opening partnerships. They bettered their previous effort with a 101-run stand as Narine (53) got his second half-century in as many nights before he was dismissed by Keemo Paul.

Munro went on to secure his first half-century (52) and, in the meantime, put himself at the top of the tournament run charts. The Knight Riders were going nicely at 120 for 1 before Lawes’ triple-wicket maiden in the 14th over.

Jamaica Kingsmen (CPL T20)

Munro was the first to go as he feathered an edge behind to wicketkeeper Usman Khan. Kieron Pollard then fished one straight to cover after falling victim to grip and turn. Matthew Tromp, looking to go big, skied one that was eventually taken by Khan.

Nicholas Pooran put the finishing touches on the innings, hitting the Knight Riders' third half-century of the night. He took 16 runs off Paul’s 20th, pushing his team to 180 for 6 from their allotment in an unbeaten knock of 60* (37 balls).

The Kingsmen made a measured but positive start via Kirk McKenzie's 25-ball 30, ending the PowerPlay at 54 for 1. McKenzie’s innings was cut short when he holed out to long-off from the bowling of Jyd Goolie.

The first rain interruption came just three balls later, resulting in an hour-long delay. With no overs lost upon resumption, the Kingsmen picked up where they had left off, with Keacy Carty accelerating before falling to Usman Tariq for 42 (33).

The weather intervened once again after 14.4 overs with the visitors 127 for 3, 7 runs ahead of the par score. And with no further play possible, the Jamaican side picked up their second consecutive win, their fourth of the tournament, to go second in the standings.

The Knight Riders have two more games left of their home ground, against the Warriors and the Falcons.