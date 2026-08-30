CWI High-Performance Camp focuses on developing the complete young cricketer

For the 22 young female cricketers selected for Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) High-Performance Camp in Antigua, the opportunity to develop themselves extended well beyond the cricket field, with a series of sessions focused on mental development, media awareness, leadership, and preparing them for the demands of a career in international cricket.

The two-week camp, which immediately followed the 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship, forms part of CWI’s deliberate pathway towards the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2027. While technical, tactical, and physical development were central to the programme, CWI placed equal importance on developing the personal qualities and professional skills required to succeed at the highest level.

A key component of the programme was a mental development session designed to help the players better understand the psychological demands of high-performance sport. The young cricketers were encouraged to consider areas such as mindset, confidence, managing pressure, resilience, and maintaining focus as they progress through their careers.

They also participated in a dedicated media training session, giving them practical experience in handling interviews, communicating effectively and understanding their responsibilities as representatives of West Indies cricket.

Through interactive activities and simulated interview situations, the players were challenged to think about how they communicate their experiences, respond under pressure and present themselves confidently in public and media environments.

CWI High-Performance Manager Dwain Gill said the inclusion of off-field development is an essential part of preparing the players for the next stage of their careers.

“Our responsibility is not only to develop better cricketers, but to help develop young people who understand what it means to operate in a high-performance environment and represent West Indies cricket. The mental, media, and personal development sessions were therefore an important part of this camp. These are young players who are potentially moving towards an international stage, and we want to equip them with the tools, confidence and awareness they need to navigate that journey successfully.”

The players also engaged with CWI’s Management and Staff during a session led by Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring, who welcomed the opportunity to connect directly with the players.

“It was important to spend time with these young women, hear their stories, learn about their journeys, and better understand what is needed from us as an organization. It provided an opportunity for us to ensure they understand that they are not alone in their journey as their development is a priority for us, indeed, the very purpose for CWI’s existence. We also wanted to give them a sense of where CWI is heading, particularly with the development of the High-Performance Centre and other new facilities to be established in their home countries. Their enthusiasm and determination, despite some very challenging domestic circumstances, was inspirational to say the least. We are committed to giving these talented young cricketers the support, facilities and pathways needed to develop and perform at the highest level.”

For the 22 Rising Stars, the experience is therefore about more than preparing for a World Cup. It is about gaining the knowledge, confidence and professional awareness required to take the next step in their cricketing journeys, and to understand their place in the future of West Indies cricket.

CWI