Comparing Cricketers from Different Eras

It is common to see comparisons made between players from different eras, and rarely are they thoughtful or detailed -- usually neither. One frequently sees Kallis vs Sobers or Richards vs Lara.

The fact that younger cricket writers rarely absorb in-depth analyses of players they did not see is unfortunate, as it devalues their writing.

Cricket, like all sport, is entertainment, and one should always bear that basic tenet in mind when assessing players. One must also rely heavily on context, and that can only be done by listening to people who were around to see the old-timers.

I was fortunate as a young boy to have a father who was 40 years older than I was and whose friends came to our house and discussed cricketers. Being precocious, I listened to and absorbed their musings. I did not necessarily take their views as gospel, however, and read widely about players from before my time.

Changes in the rules of cricket and in pitch conditions must also be considered when assessing players from different eras.

In 2026, there is cricket on television non-stop, whereas this was not the case in the 1960s and before. This means there is a paucity of television footage of the great players of yesteryear. Due to convenience and intellectual laziness, only players from the television era are discussed extensively.

The amount of Test cricket being played has more than doubled over the years. Garry Sobers played Test cricket for 20 years. During that time, he played in 93 of the 100 Test matches the West Indies contested. Not many cricketers have played Test cricket for 20 years, though a notable exception is Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 Test matches during a 24-year career.

In looking at the first of the two examples quoted above -- Kallis vs Sobers -- one frequently sees only statistics such as overall batting and bowling averages, centuries, five-wicket hauls and catches. These are important, but they do not give a complete or accurate picture.

How and against whom were the runs scored? Who were the batsmen they dismissed? How good or great were the catches taken? What about their ground fielding and returns to the wicket?

I have found an obvious dichotomy between the ages of the people on the two sides of the debate. I am yet to see anyone who actually saw Sobers play during his peak years even entertain it.

The Richards/Lara debate is much more nuanced and measured because most people have seen both of them, since their careers overlapped for a year. Sobers’ career ended in 1974, whereas Kallis’ began some 21 years later.

I have seen much discussion about great fast bowlers and numerous comparisons involving players such as McGrath, Lillee, Imran, Hadlee, Marshall, Roberts and Holding, but rarely do I see Freddie Trueman mentioned.

Hopefully, in the future, there will be rigorous debates about cricketers, with thoughtful analysis and objective evidence presented by all and sundry.