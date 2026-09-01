Hetmyer's century powers Amazon Warriors past Knight Riders

Amazon Warriors 185 for 5 (Hetmyer 111*, Shepherd 27*; Hosein 1-11) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 172 for 7 (Hales 55, Pooran 43, Nabi 3-20) by 9 runs (DLS)

The Guyana Amazon Warriors upset the Independence Day party at the Queen’s Park Oval on Monday, defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 runs via DLS to remain unbeaten in this season’s Caribbean Premier League with four wins.

Shimron Hetmyer equaled the CPL record for the fastest century, smashing 111 not out off 43 deliveries in a rain-affected contest reduced to 16 overs a side.

The Warriors’ innings began poorly, with Akeal Hosein (1/11) and Lahiru Kumara dismissing Glenn Phillips (0) and Shai Hope (16) at 19 for 2. A lengthy rain delay followed, with the score at 22 without further loss.

Shimron Hetmyer, in his 100th CPL appearance, tore into TKR’s seamers after play resumed. He smashed 30 runs from debutant Kumara’s 13th over. The left-hander matched the fastest ton in CPL history by reaching the landmark in 40 deliveries.

Shimron Hetmyer (CPL T20)

He and Romario Shepherd (27) took 85 runs in the last 4 overs to push the Warriors to 185 for 5 from their allotment, as DLS left TKR with an adjusted target of 182.

The Knight Riders started nicely before Sunil Narine (1) fell to a spectacular one-handed catch on the boundary by Glenn Phillips that took even the Kiwi by surprise. Mohammad Nabi then accounted for Munro (22), also in the powerplay, with the score 52 for 2.

Nicholas Pooran’s 16-ball 43 momentarily put the Warriors on the back foot. The skipper hit four maximums before he too fell to Nabi. With that, the required run rate began to climb sharply, resulting in quick wickets with Jyd Goolie (0), Justin Greaves (1), and Hosein (18) all falling relatively cheaply.

Alex Hales remained the Knight Riders' only hope. His 55 came in just 24 balls before he was sent back to confirm a 9-run victory for the visitors.