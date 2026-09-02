Charles’ 78 trumps De Kock’s 106 as Patriots chase 218 in run-fest

Patriots 220 for 4 (Charles 78, Shanaka 36, Sams 2-40) beat Tridents 217 for 4 (De Kock 106, Carter 57, Naseem 2-43) by 6 wickets

437 runs were scored at Warner Park on Tuesday as the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots earned their first home win of the Caribbean Premier League season, defeating the Barbados Tridents by six wickets.

Despite losing Brandon King (2) after just eight balls, the Tridents took charge of the powerplay courtesy of Zachary Carter and Quinton de Kock. The South African hit a brilliant 106, becoming the fourth player to score a hundred this season, reaching the landmark in 54 balls.

Meanwhile, partner Carter brought up a half-century at the other end. The Patriots put down three routine catches during the 116-run stand between the two before Carter was dismissed for a 36-ball 57.

Johnson Charles (CPL T20)

Sherfane Rutherford (26) joined de Kock, and the pair put on 70 (36 balls) for the third wicket to help push the Tridents to 217 for 4 from their 20 overs.

Johnson Charles then delivered the perfect start to the Patriots’ chase, smashing 78 off 45 balls in a 112-run opening stand that took just 63 balls alongside Kyle Mayers (29). Both fell in relatively quick succession with the Patriots restricted to 132 for 2.

However, Dasun Shanaka (36) and captain Jason Holder (18) then formed a 25-ball 46-run partnership to revive the chase before Andre Fletcher (22*) and Wanindu Hasaranga (18*) astonishingly scored 35 runs off 9 balls, sealing what was the fourth-highest successful run chase in CPL history for the hosts at 220 for 4 with 5 deliveries to spare.