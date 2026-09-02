Women set sights on Champions Trophy, Men get new batting consultant

Windies could feature in Women's Champions Trophy

The West Indies could qualify for the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy to be contested next February after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was stripped of hosting rights due to government interference.

Sri Lanka were guaranteed a place in the six-team event by virtue of being the hosts, but with the recent development, the West Indies, who are currently ranked 7th, could feature if they sneak into the top six of the ICC Rankings.

New Windies Batting Consultant

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dr. Kishore Shallow has confirmed that a “very experienced Kiwi” will join the senior Men’s team as “batting coach” in short order.

While Shallow revealed to Andre Errol Baptiste on his program The Face of Sports that “We (CWI) have recently recruited a New Zealander,” he did not give a name.

Trini Posse named after Bravo, Pollard & Narine

Bravo, Pollard, Narine (CPL T20)

The famous Trini Posse Stand at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad & Tobago was renamed the Bravo, Pollard, Narine Stand after local icons Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Sunil Narine. The new name was unveiled during the Trinbago Knight Riders' clash against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League on T&T’s 64th Independence Day on Monday.

TKR retire No. 47

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders retired head coach Dwayne Bravo’s No. 47 ahead of their clash with the Jamaica Kingsmen on Saturday night. Bravo, a former TKR player, featured in all five of the franchise’s CPL triumphs, four times as a player—twice when they were called Red Steel—and once in his current post.

Knight Riders’ CEO Venky Mysore said Bravo's “contribution to the Knight Riders and to the CPL is impossible to measure."