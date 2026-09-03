Windies miss out on Women's Champions Trophy

The West Indies will miss out on the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy after the International Cricket Council confirmed Sri Lanka's participation.

The global body informed that, despite being stripped of its hosting rights because of government interference in its cricket board, Sri Lanka have qualified for the six-team tournament courtesy of being in the top six of the T20I rankings at the qualification cut-off date of July 6.

The West Indies, who were ranked 7th at the cut-off date, in the meantime, have missed out on the T20 tournament.

The ICC also informed that the competition will be hosted by India, in Mumbai and Vadodara, from February 14 to 28 in 2027.