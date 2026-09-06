TKR down champions Barbados in WCPL opener

Knight Riders 155 (Harris 38, Yastika 35; Joseph 3-27) beat Tridents 134 (Navgire 28, Joseph 25, Pandey 3-17) by 21 runs

The Trinbago Knight Riders made a winning start to the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League season, defeating champions Barbados Tridents by 21 runs at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

After being inserted, the Knight Riders rallied to set a challenging 155 all out before disciplined bowling ensured them victory over the three-time defending champs.

The Tridents thought they had the perfect start when seamer Shawnisha Hector pulled off a return catch. The delivery was, however, called a no-ball, gifting Yastika Bhatia a reprieve.

Knight Riders Women (CPL T20)

The Indian opener seized the opportunity along with Laura Harris, propelling TKR to 71 for 1 in the powerplay. Harris smashed 19-ball 38, while Bhatia added a valuable 35 (28 balls).

Quiana Joseph’s 3 for 27 helped pull things back for Barbados, limiting TKR to 29 for 6 in the final four overs.

The Tridents made a good start to the run chase, with their top order making significant contributions. Joseph (25) and skipper Hayley Matthews (19) shared in a 40-run partnership (30 balls) for the first wicket.

Debutant Kiran Navgire top-scored with 28 from 21, pushing Barbados to 85 for 3 after 10 overs, needing 71 runs from the final 10.

Deandra Dottin and Shikha Pandey, however, took control of proceedings, teaming up to take five wickets and destabilize the Tridents' chase. Pandey claimed 3 for 17, while Dottin copped 2 for 24 as the visitors dismissed the Tridents for 134 in 18.4 overs.