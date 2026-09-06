Newcomers Empress beat Amazon Warriors in thriller at Kensington

Empress 136 for 9 (Henry 41*, Lanning 31, Burns 2-3) beat Amazon Warriors 138 for 7 (Campbelle 56, Grimmond 45, Mlaba 2-15) by one wicket (DLS)

Chinelle Henry pulled off a stunning last-ball heist at Kensington Oval, powering Jamaica Empress to a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in their Limacol WCPL debut.

Needing 17 runs from the final over with Henry well set and three wickets in hand, the Empress found themselves staring down the barrel. With the match hanging in the balance, the drama intensified as two wickets fell via run-outs, with the Empress desperate to score off Warriors captain Chloe Tryon while keeping Henry on strike.

Eight runs were still required from the final two deliveries. Henry then produced the moment of magic, smashing back-to-back sixes to seal a remarkable victory in a contest that swung from one side to the other throughout the game.

Chinelle Henry (CPL T20)

The Warriors earlier scored 19 runs in the powerplay for the loss of two wickets. Experienced campaigner Shemaine Campbelle and opener Realanna Grimmond (45) combined for 97 runs from 63 balls for the third wicket to then steady the innings.

The pair appeared completely untroubled as they attacked the bowling before their partnership was finally broken by a spectacular one-handed catch from Zaida James, who sent Grimmond back for 45 from 46 balls.

Campbelle continued to drive the innings forward, bringing up her second WCPL half-century. However, she was dismissed shortly afterwards for a team-high 56 from just 33 deliveries.

The two quick wickets triggered a collapse, with left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/15) and Empress captain Stafanie Taylor (2/24) combining to claim two wickets apiece. The Warriors slipped from 104 for 2 to 114 for 5, losing three wickets for just 10 runs in eight deliveries.

New Warriors captain Tryon tried to restore some momentum alongside the lower order, finishing unbeaten on 21 from 16 balls. But the Warriors lost their final five wickets for just 22 runs, closing on 138 for 7.

Meg Lanning wasted little time putting the chase on track, racing to 31 from 21 balls with five boundaries. When the Australian was dismissed at the end of the fifth over with the score on 48 for 1, Jamaica were firmly in control.

But the Warriors refused to surrender. The Warriors produced a stunning fightback in the middle overs, claiming five wickets for just 16 runs to turn the contest into a tense finish, either side of a brief rain delay, which reduced the game to a 19-over chase.

Henry was forced to take matters into her own hands, launching four sixes in a match-winning unbeaten 41 (21 balls), dragging Jamaica over the line in spectacular fashion.