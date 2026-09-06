Amazon Warriors confirm playoff spot with easy win over Patriots

Amazon Warriors 132 for 3 (Hope 38*, Nabi 25*; Bidiasee 2-20) beat Patriots 128 all out (Athanaze 52, Mayers 20; Nabi 4-17) by 7 wickets

The Guyana Amazon Warriors continue their unbeaten streak, soaring to the top of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) standings and securing a spot in the playoffs after an impressive seven-wicket triumph over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the early game on Sunday at Providence!

Mohammad Nabi was in sensational form, claiming 4 for 17, while Romario Shepherd grabbed figures of 3 for 16, helping the Warriors dismiss the Patriots for 128 in 19.2 overs.

In response, Afghan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz blazed through the chase with an electrifying 39 (25 balls), setting the Warriors firmly on course as they reached their target with nine deliveries to spare.

Romario Shepherd (CPL T20)

Jason Holder’s decision to bat first didn’t pay off, as his team struggled to find their rhythm, losing wickets at crucial intervals and failing to forge any substantial partnerships.

Alick Athanaze stood tall with his 39-ball 52, helping the Patriots reach a modest total, with identical scores of 20 from Dasun Shanaka and Kyle Mayers providing brief support along the way.

Gurbaz took charge of the Warriors’ chase, quickly driving the required run rate below six. Holder varied his pace in an effort to disrupt the opener’s rhythm. Still, Gurbaz (39 from 25) continued to find the boundary effortlessly before eventually falling to Wanindu Hasaranga (1/23).

The Patriots almost swung the momentum when Navin Bidiasee (2/20) struck twice in quick succession, as the Warriors lost two wickets for just four runs at 78 for 3. But Hope (38*) and Nabi (25*) steadied the ship with an unbroken 54-run fourth-wicket partnership to see the hosts over the line.

With this win, the Amazon Warriors remain undefeated, sitting atop the points table with six victories. Meanwhile, the Patriots, with one match left to play, are anxiously holding on to fifth place with seven points.