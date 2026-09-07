Tridents snap losing streak with 8-wicket win over Kings

Tridents 139 for 2 (De Kock 47*, Clarke 36*, Bishop 1-24) beat Kings 138 for 6 (K Pooran 37, Chase 34, Mujeeb 3-22) by 8 wickets

The Barbados Tridents claimed their third win of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with an eight-wicket victory over the Saint Lucia Kings at Kensington Oval. The win was Tridents' second against the Kings this season, ending a frustrating four-game losing streak.

An all-round performance from the Tridents bowlers restricted the visitors to a subpar total, setting the stage for Quinton de Kock and Rivaldo Clarke to lead their team to victory.

Kamil Pooran helped the Kings to a decent powerplay, scoring 51 for the wicket of Tim Seifert (7). Mujeeb Ur Rahman then claimed his second wicket in the seventh over, dismissing Pooran for a 24-ball 37.

Barbados Tridents (CPL T20)

Mujeeb, who finished with figures of 3 for 22, was ably assisted by Daniel Sams (2/20), as the Tridents restricted the Kings to 29 for three in the last five overs, finishing on 138 for 6 from their allotment.

Brandon King and Zachary Carter’s 41-run opening stand laid a solid foundation for the home side’s chase before Roston Chase struck, sending King (22) back to the pavilion.

Carter was the only other wicket to fall, to Joshua Bishop, for 32. Despite a few chances falling short of the Kings' fielders, the pair of Quinton de Kock (47*) and Rivaldo Clarke (36*) shared in an unbeaten 76-run third-wicket partnership to seal the result at 139 for two in 17.5 overs.