CPL names induction award after Sir Garry Sobers

The Caribbean Premier League has named its Hall of Fame trophy the Sir Garry Sobers Award, in honour of the man widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. CPL has now secured the Sobers family's support in the move.

The Sir Garry Sobers Award will be presented for the first time at the CPL Hall of Fame Gala Dinner on September 15 to Dwayne Bravo and Ian Bishop, the first inductees.

The CPL Hall of Fame will recognise two inductees annually, one player and one off-field contributor.

“We are enormously grateful to the Sobers family for trusting us with his name and his legacy," said CPL CEO Pete Russell.

"It gives this trophy and this Hall of Fame a weight our players will carry with real pride," he added.