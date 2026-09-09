Kiwi Bob Carter joins CWI staff as batting consultant

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the appointment of New Zealander Bob Carter as Batting Consultant. CWI says Carter’s work will range from personlaized coaching with players across the men’s, women’s and age-group programmes to aiding regional coaches.

In a press release on Wednesday, the organisation revealed that the former White Ferns Head Coach will “collaborate with CWI’s High-Performance team to develop batting modules” for coaches “at every level” across the region. The 66-year-old served with New Zealand Cricket as a High-Performance coach from 2012 to 2025.

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe says the hire is about the long-term future of batting coaches in the Caribbean.

“The measure of this appointment is not what our top six look like in twelve months.” Bascombe began. “It is whether the coaches he works with come out of it better at teaching batting than they went in, and whether that reaches the coaching education modules the rest of the region is taught from. That is what lasts.”

Bob Carter

Carter, whose current one-year contract started on September 1, will tour Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands later this month to begin his assessment ahead of the 2027 Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which bowls off in February.

The former Black Caps assistant coach also believes that the success of his tenure will be determined by what batting in the Caribbean looks like in the future.

“My job is to help build the base to produce future generations of world-class players,” said Carter. “My focus has always been on supporting players and coaches to reach their full potential, and I am looking forward to working alongside the regional and high-performance coaches to help achieve that.”

Carter’s other head coaching roles include Canterbury and Wellington in his home country. He also served as Director of Cricket at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in England.