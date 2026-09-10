Amazon Warriors confirm top spot with 4-wicket win over Kings

Amazon Warriors 122 for 6 (Sampson 37*, Phillips 37; Chase 3-34) beat Kings 119 (K Pooran 43, Pienaar 35; Tahir 5-17) by 4 wickets

The Guyana Amazon Warriors returned to the top of the Caribbean Premier League points standings with a hard-fought four-wicket victory over the St. Lucia Kings at the Providence Stadium on Wednesday.

The defeat brought the Kings’ preliminary-round campaign to a close, having gained eight points to leave them in fourth place. They now await other results to determine their playoff fate.

The Kings were dismantled by a brilliant spell from Warriors captain Imran Tahir, who claimed 5 for 17, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made an immediate impact on his CPL debut for the Warriors with figures of 3 for 13.

Kamil Pooran had provided early impetus for the Kings’ positive start. Dwaine Pretorius made the breakthrough for the Warriors, trapping Tim Seifert (4) lbw, as the Kings ended the first phase on 51 for 1.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (CPL T20)

The transition in the Warriors attack was seamless with Mehidy Hasan Miraz replacing the departed Mohammad Nabi. Mehidy joined forces with Tahir to rip through the Kings’ top and middle order.

The Bangladeshi first dismissed John Campbell (12) in his first CPL over for the Warriors before Tahir went on a tear. The veteran leg-spinner claimed the prized wickets of Kamil Pooran (43) and Roston Chase (1).

Obus Pienaar offered some late resistance, with a hard-fought 35 before falling to Romario Shepherd. The Warriors had blitzed through the Kings, who were bowled out for just 119 in 18.5 overs.

Having been undone by a brilliant bowling display from the Falcons the previous night, the Warriors adopted a cautious approach, finishing the powerplay on 23 for 1.

They continued to pace their chase after the strategic timeout, but the Kings found a way back when Sri Lankans Charith Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana, combined to dismiss Glenn Phillips (37) and Shai Hope (21) in consecutive overs.

When Roston Chase dismissed Miraz for 1 with the score 69 for 4, the visitors’ tails were up. The then Warriors needed 48 runs off the final five overs.

In came Quentin Sampson, smashing an unbeaten 37 from 11 balls to secure the win for the hosts.